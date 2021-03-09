The game of basketball requires much practice to get good at it.
The best shooters have spent thousands of hours in the gym, shooting, shooting and more shooting. Repetition is important so the shooter develops the proper technique and follow through to make more shots.
I heard stories about some of the best shooters in NBA history making deals with the school custodian so they could get into the high school gym before school started to work on their shooting skills. Often, they’d be the last student to leave the school at night after shooting more shots.
Those shooters were called “gym rats” because they spent so much time in there working on their skills and their hard work paid off in the games, when they’d rank among the league scoring leaders and made many clutch shots that helped their teams win championships.
Conditioning is another thing. Football players may be in great shape when they report for basketball at the end of the football season but find running up and down the court very taxing at first until they get into basketball shape.
Basketball players in and around Greenville faced a lot of different challenges this season. Their practice routines were disrupted as well as their game schedules because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then the winter storms that knocked power out and caused schools to shut down.
Some of the basketball players and some of the teams had to quarantine because of COVID-19 and missed two weeks of practice and games.
Games would be scheduled and then postponed and then rescheduled and then either postponed again or cancelled.
Because of safety precautions, high school teams weren’t able to hold tournaments during November and December as has been in the past. The tournaments were good for teams to see different teams that play different styles. Usually the local teams got in three or four games per tournament, which really helped them get ready for district play.
Commerce coach Roger Brown noted that not playing in tough tournaments hurt the Tigers in their area playoff game because they didn’t see the type of defense that Dallas Madison played, a tough man-to-man press.
The Tigers, to their credit, hung tough with the two-time returning state champion Dallas Madison, losing only 73-63.
The winter storm caused a halt to the girls and boys playoff schedule for about a week. Then the teams returned to the court for games played without much rest as they tried to make up for lost time. Playing on a Wednesday and then a Friday hurt pressing teams like the Celeste Blue Devils, who could have benefited from an extra day’s rest before facing No. 6 state-ranked Rivercrest. The Blue Devils didn’t look as fresh as they did that Wednesday in a 74-57 area win over Linden-Kildare. Celeste coach Jeff Smith said the Blue Devils looked “a step slow” in their 56-28 regional playoff loss on a Friday to Rivercrest. To go from scoring 74 to 28 points shows some tired legs to me.
Texas A&M University-Commerce’s basketball teams have also been affected by the pandemic and the winter storms. They also missed games and practices. The men played only 14 games this season, going 7-7 and missed qualifying for the Lone Star Conference tournament. The women made the tournament and then went without playing for eight days before they beat Oklahoma Christian 77-63 in the first round of the LSC tournament.
The layoff no doubt affected the 12-2 Lions’ shooting. They shot 25% from 3-point range compared to their season average of .321 and .379 from the field compared to a norm of .413.
The LSC had to use a points rating system to determine the playoff seeds for the men’s and women’s tournaments because none of the teams got to play their full schedules.
Thus, the local teams weren’t the only ones lacking practice time and games. It’s been a nationwide phenomenon. Everybody has to deal with the same challenges, though some states didn’t have winter storms quite like the ones that hit Texas.
This will be one basketball season long remembered. Not for what happened on the court but for what didn’t happen.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
