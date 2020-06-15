I like how athletic facilities in Hunt County are named for former coaches, athletes, supporters or school administrators.
The Greenville Lions’ football stadium, which is also used for soccer and track and field, is named for T.A. “Cotton” Ford. Ford was a longtime track and field coach of the Lions, assistant football coach and also assisted the athletic director. Ford had a remarkable memory and knew so many people.
One time former Lion Nate Mason, then a quarterback at Nebraska, was working out in the Cornhuskers’ weight room when he was approached by Nebraska’s legendary athletic director and former football coach Bob Devaney.
Devaney said to Mason, “Greenville, Texas. How is ol’ Cotton Ford?”
The Lions’ baseball field is named for John Mason Sr., Nate’s father who was a standout athlete at Carver High School in Greenville and played many years of professional baseball. John told me that his locker was next to that of the Baltimore Orioles’ great third baseman Brooks Robinson.
Former Carver football coach Clell Davidson told me about the time that Mason returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers were offsides on the play and there was a re-kick. Mason returned the next kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown!
The Lady Lions’ softball field is named for Monty Stratton, the Hunt County product who was one of the top pitchers in the major leagues until a hunting accident in 1938 forced doctors to amputate his right leg. Stratton’s remarkable comeback, pitching in the minor leagues while wearing a prosthetic leg inspired the 1949 film “The Stratton Story” staring Jimmy Stewart as Monty and June Allyson as his wife Ethel. That’s still one of my favorite movies about baseball. Stratton also helped start up the local Little League baseball program in Greenville.
In Quinlan the football stadium is named for Quinlan product and former Tarleton State football coach Hobart Lytal, who was also an athletic director at the Irving ISD.
At Caddo Mills the football stadium is named for Ed Locker, the longtime P.A. announcer at football games who was also a city official and school board member.
Wolfe City named its football stadium after Don Howard, a super fan of the Wolves who kept the clock running at many ball games. The field is named for Ricky Williams, a longtime supporter of the Wolves.
At Boles the football stadium is named for Kevin Kiper, a former Hornet football standout who also went to state in the shot put.
Texas A&M University-Commerce named the field at Memorial Stadium after Ernest Hawkins, who coached the Lions to a national football championship in 1972. The “Hawk” was also a Hall of Fame quarterback at Texas Tech, where he also competed in basketball and track and field.
Then there’s the indoor facilities in Hunt County. The Greenville Lions’ complex is named for Roy Q. Traylor, longtime Lion fan and former school board member. I talked to Q at many ball games.
Royse City named its indoor facility for Royce Swiney, longtime supporter of the Bulldogs. I can’t remember a time when I covered a Royse City sporting event in Royse City and Swiney wasn’t there.
The Quinlan ISD indoor facility is named for former school administrator Larry L. Johnson.
The Celeste ISD dedicated home plate at its baseball field to Jordan Wright, a former Blue Devil athlete.
Now Wolfe City has named its tennis complex for Jimmy Felty, who coached the Wolves to 25 boys district team championships and girls to 22 district titles in his 30 years as Wolfe City’s tennis coach.
“Coach Felty was ‘The Tennis Program’ for a generation of Wolfe City athletes,” said Joel Richardson, former Wolfe City tennis player.
Felty, who died recently, was a nice guy who cared a lot about the athletes of Hunt County, including the Greenville Lady Lions who were coached by his wife Terrie in junior high.
---
There were some nice and helpful people at the Black Lives March last week in Royse City, offering this photojournalist who was there covering the event for the Royse City Herald-Banner some bottled water and an extra mask. Plus after my notepad fell out of my camera bag, a young man caught my attention and brought the notepad to me.
Thank you, nice people of Royse City.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
