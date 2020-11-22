A 30-year tradition in Texas high school football has ended.
The Texas Associated Press Sports Editors’ all-state football teams for Classes 6A down to 2A are being retired.
“With the higher classifications expected to finish the season much closer than usual to the release dates of the Texas Sports Writers Association teams, we are going to continue to distribute those as we have in the past while considering them the official word on all-state going forward,” writes Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “This actually reverts back to the way things were before the APSE teams were launched about 30 years ago.”
I liked that there were two all-state teams for each classification, the APSE team and the TSWA team. The APSE always came out first and was based on the players’ statistics from the regular season. That team was released before the playoffs were finished. The TSWA team was released after the state championships were completed and included full season stats.
The TSWA team obviously favored players whose teams did well in the playoffs. But sometimes an all-state caliber player isn’t surrounded by all-state talent and his team may not have made the playoffs or advanced very far.
One such player was Byron Bell of Greenville. Bell played on a 2006 Lion football team that went 3-7 and did not make the playoffs. But Bell was such a dominating blocker — he didn’t give up a sack in his high school career — that I nominated him and he made the all-state team. It was the right call because Bell started in 36 games in college for a NCAA Division I team at New Mexico and then went on to play in the National Football League with the Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. He started for all four of those NFL teams.
During the last 30 years I nominated a lot of players from the local area to the APSE team and as a sports editor of a newspaper that is a member of the Associated Press, I voted on those all-state teams. I had to make some tough decisions, like picking one all-state quarterback out of 25 nominations with some outstanding stats.
One player I voted for in 1996 that stood out on the 5A all-state list was a quarterback out of Austin Westlake named Drew Brees. Now Brees is one of the all-time leading passers in NFL history. I hope Brees recovers quickly from his recent injuries.
The homecoming ceremony at Greenville High School before the Lions’ football game against Sulphur Springs sure was different. None of the members of the homecoming court had escorts. They walked out one at a time as they were introduced and then stood at carefully-spaced spots on the turf at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium. Obviously, the spacing and lack of escorts were to protect everybody in these times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It warmed my heart that the first high school girl introduced for the court was Caroline Bowers. I was wearing a Monster Ball golf cap at the time, a cap for a tournament named for Caroline’s late father Craig “Monster” Bowers. I had to tip my cap after Caroline took her spot alone on the field.
We’ve written often about the homecoming queen Maci Williams and homecoming king Caleb Johnson. Williams has played for the Lady Lions’ volleyball, basketball and softball teams and has been a cheerleader. Johnson is one of the fastest receivers on a very fast Lion football team and competes in track and field. Johnson finished second to teammate Miles Denson in the district 100-meter dash as a sophomore. He ran an eye-popping time of 10.00 seconds in the 100 in a meet at Royse City last spring before the University Interscholastic League halted spring sports due to the pandemic.
I also enjoyed hearing the GHS encore choir sing the national anthem before the opening kickoff. Joining that choir for the performance for the second straight year was defensive end Michael Surface from the football team. Michael has made the all-state choir and his father Scott Surface is the director of the choir.
Um, the Lions are 2-0 with the encore choir singing the national anthem, including a 51-3 victory over Forney the previous season. The Lions might want to bring that choir out for more performances.
The 1933 Greenville Lions’ state champions have been nominated for selection as one of the top 100 teams in the history of University Interscholastic League football. The 12-0-1 Lions, coached by Henry Frnka with the assistance of Dennis Vinzant, shut out nine teams, including Dallas Tech 21-0 in the state finals before 14,000 fans at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The quarterback of the team, Bert Marshall, was later named to an all-half decade team selected by AP writer Harold V. Ratliff.
You can vote for the 1933 Lions at TexasFootball.com/UIL100-Teams/Form/ The voting ends at noon on Sunday.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
