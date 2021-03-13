When I see the number 33 1/3, my first thought is usually of LP records.
Long playing records turn 33 1/3 revolutions per minute on the turntable. I’m glad in this day and age you can still buy turntables and LPs though I still enjoy listening to CDs.
But now I have another association with 33 1/3.
Entering this weekend’s scheduled softball games at Western New Mexico, the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions’ pitching staff of Alyssa LeBlanc, Emily Otto and Saylor Williams hasn’t given up a run in 33 1/3 innings. This streak includes the last four innings of a 5-4 victory over Rogers State in eight innings, then five-inning victories of 8-0 over Rogers State, 12-0 over Eastern New Mexico and 13-0 over Eastern New Mexico, plus two seven-inning victories of 2-0 and 1-0 over West Texas A&M.
The Lion pitchers have been backed by flawless defense with no errors committed in the last five games.
LeBlanc, who went 4-0 last week, was named the Lone Star Conference’s pitcher of the week and second baseman Uxua Modrego was selected as the league’s hitter of the week after batting .526 in six games. LeBlanc held hitters to a .133 average.
A&M-C’s pitching staff ranks fifth of 16 LSC teams with a 2.05 earned run average. LeBlanc ranks seventh in the league at 1.43 and Otto ranks 14th at 2.81.
Royse City softball coach Lee Kuyrkendall has to be careful when he hollers “Hey, Haley” in practice or a game.
The Lady Bulldogs have two Haleys and one Hailey on the roster. There’s Hailey Gross, Haley Alaniz and Haley Gardella.
Royse City improved its season record to 12-1 with a 10-0 non-district victory on Thursday over Paris.
Royse City’s scored 10 or more runs in nine of its games including a 23-0 victory over Palestine Westwood and a 17-0 win over Kaufman. They’ve won their last 12 games after starting off with a 2-1 loss to Lucas Lovejoy.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
