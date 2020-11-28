It was called the best game in the first 100 years of Texas high school football.
San Antonio Lee’s 55-48 victory over San Antonio Brackenridge on Nov. 29, 1963 was a game filled with big plays by big-time players.
A packed crowd of 25,000 fans turned out to Alamo Stadium to see two of the state’s best players, Warren McVea of Brackenridge and Linus Baer from Lee, lead their teams in a bi-district battle for bragging rights in San Antonio.
It was the first high school football game to be broadcast live all over the state of Texas.
Baer, who later headed to the University of Texas, ran for 195 yards, caught three passes for 94 yards and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. He scored five touchdowns.
McVea ran for 215 yards and scored six TDs. McVea went on to star at the University of Houston and played on a Super Bowl championship team at Kansas City.
I was reminded of the Lee-Brackenridge game after watching Greenville and Royse City trade 15 touchdowns last week. The final score was only two points different from 55-48 with Royse City winning 56-49 after Arkansas commit Ketron Jackson intercepted a Greenville pass in the end zone on the final play.
Both of these offensive shootouts were played at somber times in our country. The Lee-Brackenridge game was a week after the assassination of U.S. president John F. Kennedy.
The Greenville-Royse City game was during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This game was also televised by the Greenville Electric Utility System and shown on its cable channel 34 and on YouTube.
It was also a rivalry game pitting two teams from Hunt County.
It also had its share of big plays made by big-time players. Royse City running back Champ Petty-Dozier rushed for 257 yards, scoring on runs of 91, 21, 28 and 19 yards.
Greenville running back-receiver Miles Denson ran for 131 yards and three TDs and caught four passes for 72 yards.
Greenville quarterback Brandon Stephens ran for 103 yards and passed for 253 yards, including touchdowns of 20, 52 and 6 yards to wide receiver Shawn Brown.
Sir Hill caught two touchdown passes for Royse City.
Denson reminds me a lot of McVea, who was also a champion sprinter back in the day. McVea averaged 10.2 yards every time he touched the ball for Brackenridge during the 1963 season. Denson is averaging 11.2 yards very time he touches the ball for the Lions this season.
Another similarity. Neither team in the Lee-Brackenridge game would kick the ball deep except for the one time that Baer returned the kickoff 95 yards for the score.
Neither Royse City nor Greenville would kick the ball deep in their game out of respect for Denson and Jackson.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
