If I had the resources, it would be nice to collect valuable sports memorabilia.
I’d love to own an autographed baseball by Mickey Mantle, or an autographed bat once swung by Henry Aaron. I still have a photograph I took on the sidelines of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach talking to his head coach Tom Landry. It would have been nice to get both those Cowboys legends to sign it and then I would frame it.
But just the same, if I had been the lucky fan who caught Aaron Judge’s record 62nd home run ball like Cory Youmans of Dallas did in the left field bleachers at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday night, I would sell that baseball.
Youmans has already received one offer of $2 million for the baseball from JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. That’s a lot of money for a baseball. Think of what all he could buy for that money. Season tickets to Ranger games for life, for one thing.
Youmans was asked Tuesday about his plans for the baseball.
“Good question. I haven’t thought about it,” he said then.
I bet he’s thought a lot more about it now.
If I were him I’d hold off for now and see if there’s more money offered. But it would be awfully hard for me to turn down $2 million right now.
---
I sure enjoyed watching former Royse City Bulldog Ketron Jackson Jr. make some tough catches for the Arkansas Razorbacks during their 49-26 loss last week to No. 2 Alabama. I watched the broadcast on CBS.
Jackson, who caught four passes for 48 yards, showed some good hands on a couple of catches with defenders close by. He also caught a 6-yard touchdown pass.
Greenville Lion and Royse City Bulldog fans will remember Jackson as the player who intercepted a Hail Mary pass in the Royse City end zone on the last play of the Bulldogs’ 56-49 victory over Greenville in 2020. Greenville quarterback Brandon Stephens avoided a heavy rush to loft a high, arcing pass into the end zone. A couple of Lion receivers and a couple of Bulldog pass defenders jumped up to try to catch or bat down the football. Jackson is the one who intercepted it.
Now Stephens is averaging 172 yards passing per game at Panhandle State and Jackson is playing well for Arkansas.
I also watched one of my All-Name Team players on defense for Arkansas: Bumper Pool. His name ranks among my all-time favorites.
---
Wolfe City junior Caden Thurman is proving to be one of the better high school cross country runners in the Southwest.
Thurman finished fifth of 506 runners from a bunch of different states during the boys “El Caliente” 5,000-meter race last week at the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Thurman clocked an outstanding time of 14 minutes, 57.2 seconds.
Thurman was also second of 235 runners in the elite division at a meet in Denton, losing by only a tenth of a second to James American Horse of Bentonville, Arkansas in the time of 15:32.10.
Thurman was second in the Class 2A state cross country meet last fall with a 16:20.6. In that meet he ran the first mile in 5:08.7. In the recent Arkansas race he ran the first mile in 4:44.8.
Thurman was the Class 2A state champion in the 1600 last May in 4:22.00.
---
Kader Kohou, an undrafted rookie from Texas A&M University-Commerce, ranks as the Miami Dolphins’ seventh-leading tackler for the season with 17 tackles, including 15 solos.
The 3-1 Dolphins will play at the 2-2 New York Jets on Sunday.
John Franklin-Myers, the former Greenville Lion, has made nine tackles this season for the Jets, with five solo stops.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
