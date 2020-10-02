MOUNT VERNON TIGERS
@ COMMERCE TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ernest Hawkins Field, Memorial Stadium, Commerce.
RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).
RECORDS: Mount Vernon (4-0), Commerce (4-0).
LAST WEEK: Mount Vernon 53, Rains 34; Commerce 43, Bonham 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Mount Vernon: QB Brock Nellor, RB Gunner Fielden, WR Nicolas Lacy. Commerce: QB J’den Wilson, RB Zay Basham, RB Dayton Dunbar, OL Roy Gaffney.
NOTES: Mount Vernon is ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, Division I by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.” Both teams went to the playoffs last season. Mount Vernon was 8-3 and Commerce was 4-7. Mount Vernon head coach Art Briles was also a head coach at the University of Houston and at Baylor. Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III won the Heisman Trophy while coached by Briles. Commerce is averaging 38 points per game. Mount Vernon’s averaging 46 points per game.
S&S CONSOLIDATED RAMS
@ LONE OAK BUFFALOES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Buffalo Stadium, Lone Oak.
RECORDS: S&S Consolidated (2-2), Lone Oak (1-3).
LAST WEEK: Blue Ridge 38, S&S Consolidated 15. Lone Oak did not play.
KEY PLAYERS: S&S: QB Jake Reynolds, RB Joey Baggs OL-DL Edgar Aguilar. Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, WR Brady Wasurick, RB Mariano Rincon, RB Austin Ramm, OL Zach Isenberg.
NOTES: This is a District 8-3A-II opener for Lone. S&S opened district play last week with its loss to Blue Ridge. S&S went 1-9 last season and was picked by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” to finish seventh in 8-3A-II, one spot behind Lone Oak.
RIVERCREST REBELS
@ CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Blue Devil Stadium, Celeste.
RECORDS: Rivercrest (3-2), Celeste (1-2).
LAST WEEK: Rivercrest 42, Wolfe City 14. Celeste did not play.
KEY PLAYERS: Rivercrest: QB Will Grider, OL-DL Cole Carson (6-6, 285), RB Atlee Roberts. Celeste: QB Thomas Powell, RB Damon Crook, RB Jawonte Stephens, WR-RB Ky Drennon, LB Thadeus Clark, DB Seth Buckley.
NOTES: Crook leads the Blue Devils with 286 yards rushing and two TDs on 29 carries. Celeste is celebrating homecoming. Celeste’s game last week against Alba-Golden was moved to Nov. 2. Powell has rushed for 128 yards and one TD on 30 carries and is 11-of-29 passing for 134 yards and one TD. Rivercrest is 2-0 in District 6-2A-I and Celeste is 0-1.
HONEY GROVE WARRIORS
@ WOLFE CITY WOLVES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ricky Williams Field, Don Howard Stadium, Wolfe City.
RECORDS: Honey Grove (3-2), Wolfe City (3-2).
LAST WEEK: Honey Grove 12, Como-Pickton 0; Rivercrest 42, Wolfe City 14;
LAST YEAR: Honey Grove 26, Wolfe City 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Honey Grove: QB Ben Patrick, RB Andrew Campbell. Wolfe City: QB Tony Jones, RB Jaren Brummett, OL Canyon Cooksy, OL Jasper Northcutt.
NOTES: Honey Grove was a 10-2 bi-district champion last season while Wolfe City was an 8-3 playoff team. Honey Grove is 1-0 in District 6-2A-I while the Wolves are 1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.