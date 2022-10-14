      BOLES HORNETS

                @

HONEY GROVE WARRIORS

 

  TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

  LOCATION: Warrior Field, Honey Grove.

  RECORDS: Boles  (3-3), Honey Grove (5-1).

  LAST WEEK:  Boles 34, Como-Pickton 0; Honey Grfove 54, Rivercrest 22.

  KEY PLAYERS: Boles: QB Koley Lively, RB Gabriel Drennan, WR Wyatt Staggs, TE-DE Jordan Dickeson, OL-DT Eric Dickerson. Honey Grove: QB Lucas Morrison, QB Ryelan Morris,  RB Deon Morris, WR Jarrmez Daniels.

  NOTES: Jawny Cannon is in his first season as the Hornets’ new head coach. He’s a veteran assistant with stints at Boles and Quinlan Ford. Honey Grove is second in the District 9-2A-I standings to Cooper at 2-0. Boles is tied for third place with Wolfe City at 1-1. Lively is 48-of-98 passing for 805 yards and seven TDs. Drennan has rushed for 662 yards and five TDs on 104 carries.

 

 

 

    WOLFE CITY WOLVES

                @

COMO-PICKTON EAGLES

 

  TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

  LOCATION: Ron Heflin Field, Como.

  RECORDS: Wolfe City (2-4), Como-Pickton (1-6).

  LAST WEEK:  Wolfe City 24 Alba-Golden 14; Boles 34, Como-Pickton 0.

  LAST YEAR:  Wolfe City 18, Como-Pickton 13.

  KEY PLAYERS: Wolfe City: QB Tony Jones, RB-LB Josh Colvert, RB-LB Cayden Herron, WR Jarrett Tisdale, OL-LB Yunior Burciago. Como-Pickton: RB Christian Gilbreath, RB Ian Rodgers, RB Alex Perez, QB Kevin Hernandez.

  NOTES:  Wolfe City’s shooting for its 11th straight trip to the playoffs.   Wolfe City is tied with Boles for third place in District 9-2A-I at 1-1. Como-Pickton ranks sefenth with an 0-3 record. Como-Pickton’s been outscored 113-12 in district play,

 

  MAUD CARDINALS

            @

CUMBY TROJANS

 

  TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

  LOCATION: Frazier-Lwrence Field, Cumby. 

  RECORDS: Maud 5-2, Cumby (2-4).

  LAST WEEK:  James Bowie 28, Maud 22; Detroit 36, Cumby 32.

  LAST  YEAR:  Maud 41, Cumby 8.

  KEY PLAYERS:  Maud: QB Devin Myrtle, RB Cason Levit, RB Grayson Smith, RB Tristin Lee. Cumby: QB Chett Vaughn, RB-LB Logan Butler, WR-DB Armando Osorio, WR Dakota Ridings, WR Chayton Vaughn, RB Dakari Johnson. 

  NOTES: Tom Dracos is back for his second stint as head coach of the Trojans. Cumby was 1-7 last season.  Maud was an 8-3 district champion last season. Maud, Cumby and Linden-Kildare are tied for third place in District 9-2A-II at 0-1. Clarksville, James Bowie and Detroit are tied for the lead at 1-0. Vaughn is 50-of-134 passing for 805 yards and nine TDs for Cumby.

 

LONGVIEW HERITAGE SENTINELS

                     @

GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES

 

  TIME: 2 p.m. Saturday.

  LOCATION: Eagle Field, Greenville..

  RECORDS:  Longview Heritage (4-2), Greenville Christian (3-3).

  LAST WEEK:  Longview Heritage 45, Longview Trinity 0; Greenville Christian 54, Dallas Fairhill 6.

  KEY PLAYERS: Longview Heritage: QB-DB Cason Owens, RB Thomas Peeler. Greenville Christian: DL Matthew Sundeen, QB Brady Britain, LB Damon Spurlock, WR Jack Pope.

  NOTES: Greenville Christian coach Larry Uland has led the Eagles to four six-man state titles.  Longview Heritage and Greenville Christian are tied for the TAPPS District 3-III  lead at 3-0. Owens ran for 157 yards and five TDs, passed for a TD and had a fumble recovery and an interception on defense during Heritage Christian’s recent 56-8 win over Rockwall Heritage.

