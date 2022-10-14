BOLES HORNETS
@
HONEY GROVE WARRIORS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Warrior Field, Honey Grove.
RECORDS: Boles (3-3), Honey Grove (5-1).
LAST WEEK: Boles 34, Como-Pickton 0; Honey Grfove 54, Rivercrest 22.
KEY PLAYERS: Boles: QB Koley Lively, RB Gabriel Drennan, WR Wyatt Staggs, TE-DE Jordan Dickeson, OL-DT Eric Dickerson. Honey Grove: QB Lucas Morrison, QB Ryelan Morris, RB Deon Morris, WR Jarrmez Daniels.
NOTES: Jawny Cannon is in his first season as the Hornets’ new head coach. He’s a veteran assistant with stints at Boles and Quinlan Ford. Honey Grove is second in the District 9-2A-I standings to Cooper at 2-0. Boles is tied for third place with Wolfe City at 1-1. Lively is 48-of-98 passing for 805 yards and seven TDs. Drennan has rushed for 662 yards and five TDs on 104 carries.
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
@
COMO-PICKTON EAGLES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ron Heflin Field, Como.
RECORDS: Wolfe City (2-4), Como-Pickton (1-6).
LAST WEEK: Wolfe City 24 Alba-Golden 14; Boles 34, Como-Pickton 0.
LAST YEAR: Wolfe City 18, Como-Pickton 13.
KEY PLAYERS: Wolfe City: QB Tony Jones, RB-LB Josh Colvert, RB-LB Cayden Herron, WR Jarrett Tisdale, OL-LB Yunior Burciago. Como-Pickton: RB Christian Gilbreath, RB Ian Rodgers, RB Alex Perez, QB Kevin Hernandez.
NOTES: Wolfe City’s shooting for its 11th straight trip to the playoffs. Wolfe City is tied with Boles for third place in District 9-2A-I at 1-1. Como-Pickton ranks sefenth with an 0-3 record. Como-Pickton’s been outscored 113-12 in district play,
MAUD CARDINALS
@
CUMBY TROJANS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Frazier-Lwrence Field, Cumby.
RECORDS: Maud 5-2, Cumby (2-4).
LAST WEEK: James Bowie 28, Maud 22; Detroit 36, Cumby 32.
LAST YEAR: Maud 41, Cumby 8.
KEY PLAYERS: Maud: QB Devin Myrtle, RB Cason Levit, RB Grayson Smith, RB Tristin Lee. Cumby: QB Chett Vaughn, RB-LB Logan Butler, WR-DB Armando Osorio, WR Dakota Ridings, WR Chayton Vaughn, RB Dakari Johnson.
NOTES: Tom Dracos is back for his second stint as head coach of the Trojans. Cumby was 1-7 last season. Maud was an 8-3 district champion last season. Maud, Cumby and Linden-Kildare are tied for third place in District 9-2A-II at 0-1. Clarksville, James Bowie and Detroit are tied for the lead at 1-0. Vaughn is 50-of-134 passing for 805 yards and nine TDs for Cumby.
LONGVIEW HERITAGE SENTINELS
@
GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
TIME: 2 p.m. Saturday.
LOCATION: Eagle Field, Greenville..
RECORDS: Longview Heritage (4-2), Greenville Christian (3-3).
LAST WEEK: Longview Heritage 45, Longview Trinity 0; Greenville Christian 54, Dallas Fairhill 6.
KEY PLAYERS: Longview Heritage: QB-DB Cason Owens, RB Thomas Peeler. Greenville Christian: DL Matthew Sundeen, QB Brady Britain, LB Damon Spurlock, WR Jack Pope.
NOTES: Greenville Christian coach Larry Uland has led the Eagles to four six-man state titles. Longview Heritage and Greenville Christian are tied for the TAPPS District 3-III lead at 3-0. Owens ran for 157 yards and five TDs, passed for a TD and had a fumble recovery and an interception on defense during Heritage Christian’s recent 56-8 win over Rockwall Heritage.
