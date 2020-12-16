Greenville basketball coach Chris Williams wants to see more energy and intensity out of the Lions following their 68-41 home loss to South Garland on Saturday.
The Lions, who beat Tyler 71-62 in the home opener on Tuesday, dropped to 1-4 for the season.
“I feel like we took a step up the ladder on Tuesday,” said Williams, “and took a step down today.”
Williams said the Lions “came out flat” without any “energy” and with “no intensity.”
“We’ve got to match the team energy,” he said.
The Lions lost 35 turnovers against South Garland’s hustling press.
“That’s what they do,” Williams said of the press.
“We’ve got younger guys, JV guys that are on this stage. We’ve got to be ready for pressure because that’s what we’re going to see from here on out,” said Williams.
Greenville started slowly, trailing 14-2 after the first quarter and 17-4 in the second quarter before the Lions got rolling. They still trailed 34-17 at halftime and 47-25 midway through the third quarter.
Marcus Hawkins was the only scorer in double digits for the Lions with 14 points. Joel Luna was next with eight points. Braelan Brown added six points. No other Lion scored more than three points.
Jalil Brown led South Garland with 15 points, while Quinton Perkins tossed in 11 and Dvon Turner added 10 as South Garland improved to 4-4 for the season.
The Lions will soon have a new look on varsity. Williams said he’s expecting eight players from the Lions’ varsity football team that completed its season on Friday night with a 45-30 bi-district playoff loss to Lucas Lovejoy.
Varsity boys
South Garland 14 20 18 16 —68
Greenville 2 15 14 10 —41
SG: Brandon Nave 2, Tyson Wakefield 4, T’johnn Brown 8, Grim 5, Quinton Perkins 11, Dvon Turner 10, Jeremiah Fountain 3, D.J. Smith 6, Key 4, Jalil Brown 15.
G: Cameron Nixon 2, Marcus Hawkins 14, Braelan Brown 6, DeKorian Givens 2, Kayden Edwards 3, Degaryian Anderson 2, Joel Luna 8.
Records: G 1-4, SG 4-4.
Junior varsity boys
South Garland 13 8 19 13 —53
Greenville 10 19 4 16 —49
G: Lewis 4, Williams 9, Allen 7, Gray 2, Johnson 4, Darter 9, McCoy 2, Brumit 5, Holley 1, Knight 6.
