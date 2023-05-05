Royse City upset No. 1 state-ranked Mansfield Lake Ridge 3-2 on Thursday to advance to the third round of the Class 6A state softball playoffs.
Royse City pitcher Abby Mangrum limited previously undefeated Lake Ridge to only five hits.
Haley Gardella drove in a couple of runs and Aubrey Watkins drove in a third run as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 27-5-2 for the season. They’ll face either Wylie East or Waco Midway in the regional quarterfinals. Lake Ridge closed the season at 34-1.
Quinlan Ford and Cumby opened their area softball series with victories.
Ford beat Van 7-5 in the first game of a best-of-three Class 4A area series at Crandall
Cumby beat Riesel 7-6 in the first game of a Class 2A best-of-three series at Ennis.
Royse City lost the first game of its best-of-three baseball series with Wylie East, 12-0.
Royse City pitcher Brayden Phelps shut out the visiting Raiders through the first four innings of their bame on Thursday night in Royse City. Wylie East broke through to score two runs in the fifth inning, seven in the sixth and three in the seventh. Wylie East finished the game with 10 hits. The Bulldogs were limited to only four hits.
Softball playoffs
Class 6A
Bi-district
Royse City 18, Sachse 8
Area
Royse City 3, Mansfield Lake Ridge 2
Class 4A
Bi-district
Quinlan Ford 7, Community 3
Quinlan Ford 9, Community 5
Area
Quinlan Ford 7, Van 5; Game 2 at Crandall, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 3, if necesssary, at Crandall, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Class 4A
Bi-district
Mabank 14, Caddo Mills 2
Class 2A
Bi-district
Trenton 13, Wolfe City 1
Trenton 16, Wolfe City 1
Bi-district
Tom Bean 11, Celeste 0
Bi-district
Cumby 4, Honey Grove 0
Area
Cumby 7, Riesel 6, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Game 2 at Ennis, 2 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if necessary, to follow.
Baseball playoffs
Class 6A
Bi-district
Wylie East 12, Royse City 0; Game 2 at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Game 3, if necessary, at Rockwall, 11 a.m. Saturday.
Class 2A
Bi-district
Wolfe City vs. Collinsville, Game 1 at Melissa, 5:30 p.m. Friday; Game 2 at Melissa, to follow game 1; Game 3, if necessary, TBD.
Class A
Bi-district
Campbell vs. Ector, at Paris Chisum, 6:30 p.m. Friday.
