Royse City, Quinlan Ford and Cumby will take another step up the softball playoff ladder this week, while three local boys teams will enter the baseball playoffs.
Royse City, which whipped Sachse 18-8 in a bi-district game, will take on No. 1 state-ranked Mansfield Lake Ridge in a one-game Class 6A area playoff. It is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Forney.
Quinlan Ford, which swept Community 7-3 and 9-5 in a Class 4A bi-district softball series, will face Van in a best-of-three area series starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Crandall.
Cumby, a 4-0 winner over Honey Grove, will take on Riesel in a Class 2A best-of-three softball series that starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Ennis.
Heading into the baseball playoffs are Royse City, Wolfe City and Campbell.
Royse City will face Wylie East in a 6A bi-district series that starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Royse City. Game two is planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wylie East.
Wolfe City is to battle Collinsville in a 2A bi-district series that is to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Melissa. Game two is to follow at Melissa.
Campbell heads into the Class A bi-district round to take on Ector at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Paris Chisum.
Freshman Bri Duffey slugged a double and a grand-slam homer to lead Royse to its big win over Sachse. Haley Gardella slugged a two-run homer. Jenna Joyce drove in three runs with a pair of doubles and Ryley Lance slugged a double for Royse City.
Royse City is 26-5-2 for the season while Lake Ridge is 34-0 after beating Bryan 2-0 and 13-2 in its bi-district series. Not only is Lake Ridge ranked No. 1 in state but is also in the top 10 of a national ranking.
The Lady Eagles have outscored the opposition by an average margin of 10-1 this season.
Royse City’s Bulldogs made the 6A baseball playoffs for the first time after tying for fourth place in the 10-6A standings with Mesquite and then beating the Skeeters 2-1 in a play-in game on Saturday.
Wylie East, 20-9 for the season, won the District 9-6A title with a 15-2 record.
Wolfe City made the baseball playoffs as the fourth-place team from District 12-2A and will take on the 11-2A champion Pirates from Collinsville. Collinsville is 22-5-1 for the season and went 12-0 in district play.
Campbell will be taking on District 11-A champion Ector.
Softball playoffs
Class 6A
Bi-district
Royse City 18, Sachse 8
Area
Royse City vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7 p.m. Thursday, Forney.
Class 4A
Bi-district
Quinlan Ford 7, Community 3
Quinlan Ford 9, Community 5
Area
Quinlan Ford vs. Van, Game 1 at Crandall, 6 p.m. Thursday; Game 2 at Crandall, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 3, if necesssary, at Crandall, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bi-district
Mabank 14, Caddo Mills 2
Class 2A
Bi-district
Trenton 13, Wolfe City 1
Trenton 16, Wolfe City 1
Bi-district
Tom Bean 11, Celeste 0
Bi-district
Cumby 4, Honey Grove 0
Area
Cumby vs. Riesel, Game 1 at Ennis, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Game 2 at Ennis, 2 p.m. Saturday; Game 3, if necessary, to follow.
Baseball playoffs
Class 6A
Bi-district
Royse City vs. Wylie East, Game 1 at Royse City, 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Game 2 at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Game 3, if necessary, at Rockwall, 11 a.m. Saturday.
Class 2A
Bi-district
Wolfe City vs. Collinsville, Game 1 at Melissa, 5:30 p.m. Friday; Game 2 at Melissa, to follow game 1; Game 3, if necessary, TBD.
Class A
Bi-district
Campbell vs. Ector, at Paris Chisum, 6:30 p.m. Friday.
