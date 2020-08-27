FORT WORTH THESA RIDERS
@
CAMPBELL INDIANS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
LOCATION: Indian Field, Campbell.
RECORDS: Fort Worth THESA (0-0) Campbell (0-0).
KEY PLAYERS: THESA: RB Ryan Chi. Campbell: QB Braden Fields, RB Garrett Roberts, RB-LB Zach Thomas, TE Matthew Breedlove.
NOTES: Campbell went 2-5 last season while THESA was 6-6. THESA scored 50 or more points in five games last season. THESA stands for Texas Homeschool Educators Sports Association.
FANNINDEL FALCONS
@
FRUITVALE BOBCATS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Bobcat Stadium, Fruitvale.
RECORDS: Fannindel (0-0), Fruitvale (0-0).
KEY PLAYERS: Fannindel: RB Contreal Judkins, QB Jabari Dowdy, DE Jawaylon Shaw. Fruitvale: RB Hayden Norman, WR B.J. Russell.
NOTES: Both teams went 3-6 last season.
