       FORT WORTH  THESA RIDERS

                       @

        CAMPBELL INDIANS

  TIME: 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

  LOCATION:  Indian Field, Campbell.

  RECORDS:  Fort Worth THESA (0-0) Campbell (0-0).

  KEY PLAYERS: THESA: RB Ryan Chi. Campbell: QB Braden Fields, RB Garrett Roberts, RB-LB Zach Thomas, TE Matthew Breedlove.

  NOTES: Campbell went 2-5 last season while THESA was 6-6.  THESA scored 50 or more points in five games last season. THESA stands for Texas Homeschool Educators Sports Association.

          FANNINDEL FALCONS

                        @

           FRUITVALE BOBCATS

  TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

  LOCATION: Bobcat Stadium, Fruitvale.

  RECORDS:   Fannindel (0-0), Fruitvale (0-0).

  KEY PLAYERS: Fannindel: RB Contreal Judkins, QB Jabari Dowdy, DE Jawaylon Shaw.  Fruitvale: RB Hayden Norman, WR B.J. Russell.

   NOTES: Both teams went 3-6 last season.

