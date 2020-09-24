McKINNEY CHANT CHARGERS
@ CAMPBELL INDIANS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Indian Field, Campbell.
RECORDS: McKinney CHANT (2-1), Campbell (0-4).
LAST WEEK: McKinney CHANT 52-0, Willowbend 0. Saint Jo 54, Campbell 6.
KEY PLAYERS: McKinney CHANT: QB Brady Tarell, RB Elliot Crouch, RB Daniel Clark. Campbell: QB Braden Fields, RB Garrett Roberts, RB-LB Zach Thomas, TE Matthew Breedlove.
NOTES: McKinney CHANT has lost 60-24 to the Johnson County Sports Association and has beaten Milford 31-14. Campbell went 2-5 last season. CHANT is a team for home-schooled football players. Crouch, who is a freshman, leads CHANT with 151 yards rushing and two TDs on 13 carries and has caught six passes for 112 yards and two TDs.
DALLAS FAIRHILL FALCONS
@ GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
TIME: 5 p.m. Thursday.
LOCATION: Eagle Field, Greenville.
RECORDS: Dallas Fairhill (0-0), Greenville Christian (0-0).
LAST YEAR: Greenville Christian 61, Fairhill 13.
KEY PLAYERS: Greenville Christian: QB Wilson Feezel, RB Nick Jackson, WR Eli Wimberley, C Tommy Witt.
NOTES: This is a six-manseason opener for both teams. Greenville Christian was a 6-6 bi-district champion last season while Fairhill went 0-8. The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools delayed the start of football season for member schools, including Greenville Christian due to the coronavirus pandemic.
