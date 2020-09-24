           McKINNEY CHANT CHARGERS

              @ CAMPBELL INDIANS

 TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

 LOCATION:  Indian Field, Campbell.

 RECORDS:  McKinney CHANT (2-1), Campbell (0-4).

 LAST WEEK: McKinney CHANT 52-0, Willowbend 0.  Saint Jo 54, Campbell 6.

 KEY PLAYERS: McKinney CHANT: QB Brady Tarell, RB Elliot Crouch, RB Daniel Clark. Campbell: QB Braden Fields, RB Garrett Roberts, RB-LB Zach Thomas, TE Matthew Breedlove.

 NOTES: McKinney CHANT has lost 60-24 to the Johnson County Sports Association and has beaten Milford 31-14. Campbell went 2-5  last season. CHANT is a team for home-schooled football players. Crouch, who is a freshman, leads CHANT with 151 yards rushing and two TDs on 13 carries and has caught six passes for 112 yards and two TDs.

                  DALLAS FAIRHILL FALCONS

             @ GREENVILLE  CHRISTIAN EAGLES

 TIME: 5 p.m. Thursday.

 LOCATION: Eagle Field, Greenville.

 RECORDS: Dallas Fairhill (0-0), Greenville Christian (0-0).

 LAST YEAR: Greenville Christian 61, Fairhill 13.

 KEY PLAYERS: Greenville Christian: QB Wilson Feezel, RB Nick Jackson, WR Eli Wimberley, C Tommy Witt.

 NOTES: This is a six-manseason opener for both teams. Greenville Christian was a 6-6 bi-district champion last season while Fairhill went 0-8.  The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools delayed the start of football season for member schools, including Greenville Christian due to the coronavirus pandemic.

