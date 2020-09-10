        LEVERETT’S CHAPEL

              LIONS

                 @

  FANNINDEL FALCONS

  TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

  LOCATION:  Bishop Field, Ladonia.

  RECORDS:  Leverett’s Chapel (2-0), Fannindel (2-0).

  LAST WEEK: Leverett’s Chapel 37, Tyler HEAT 24.

  LAST YEAR: Leverett’s Chapel 56, Fannindel 31.

  KEY PLAYERS: Leverett’s Chapel: RB Darren Brown, RB Jonah Sheppard, WR Eric Burns. Fannindel: RB Contreal Judkins, QB Jabari Dowdy, DE Jawaylon Shaw.

  NOTES: Leverett’s Chapel returns most of its lineup from a 7-2 playoff team. Fannindel was  a 3-6 playoff team last season. The Falcons also beat Fruitvale 45-0 in their season opener. Leverett’s Chapel has also beaten Willowbend 56-0.  

       TYLER HEAT

               @

  CAMPBELL INDIANS

  TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

  LOCATION:  Indian Field, Campbell.

  RECORDS: Tyler HEAT (1-1), Campbell (0-2).

  LAST WEEK: Leverett’s Chapel 37, Tyler HEAT 24. Fannindel 52, Campbell 6.

  KEY PLAYERS: Campbell: QB Braden Fields, RB Garrett Roberts, RB-LB Zach Thomas, TE Matthew Breedlove.

  NOTES: The game was moved back from Thursday to Friday because of wet conditions. Campbell went 2-5 last  while Tyler HEAT was an 8-3 playoff team. HEAT stands for Home Education Athleics of Tyler.  Tyler HEAT has also beaten Trinidad 58-14. Campbell opened the season with a 52-6 loss to Fort Worth THESA. Campbell’s game last week was moved to Ladonia because of wet conditions.

