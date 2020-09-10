LEVERETT’S CHAPEL
LIONS
@
FANNINDEL FALCONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Bishop Field, Ladonia.
RECORDS: Leverett’s Chapel (2-0), Fannindel (2-0).
LAST WEEK: Leverett’s Chapel 37, Tyler HEAT 24.
LAST YEAR: Leverett’s Chapel 56, Fannindel 31.
KEY PLAYERS: Leverett’s Chapel: RB Darren Brown, RB Jonah Sheppard, WR Eric Burns. Fannindel: RB Contreal Judkins, QB Jabari Dowdy, DE Jawaylon Shaw.
NOTES: Leverett’s Chapel returns most of its lineup from a 7-2 playoff team. Fannindel was a 3-6 playoff team last season. The Falcons also beat Fruitvale 45-0 in their season opener. Leverett’s Chapel has also beaten Willowbend 56-0.
TYLER HEAT
@
CAMPBELL INDIANS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Indian Field, Campbell.
RECORDS: Tyler HEAT (1-1), Campbell (0-2).
LAST WEEK: Leverett’s Chapel 37, Tyler HEAT 24. Fannindel 52, Campbell 6.
KEY PLAYERS: Campbell: QB Braden Fields, RB Garrett Roberts, RB-LB Zach Thomas, TE Matthew Breedlove.
NOTES: The game was moved back from Thursday to Friday because of wet conditions. Campbell went 2-5 last while Tyler HEAT was an 8-3 playoff team. HEAT stands for Home Education Athleics of Tyler. Tyler HEAT has also beaten Trinidad 58-14. Campbell opened the season with a 52-6 loss to Fort Worth THESA. Campbell’s game last week was moved to Ladonia because of wet conditions.
