FRUITVALE BOBCATS
@ CAMPBELL INDIANS
TIME: 7 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Indian Field, Campbell.
RECORDS: Fruitvale (2-4), Campbell (0-6).
LAST WEEK: Tyler Heat 47, Fruitvale 0. Campbell did not play.
KEY PLAYERS: Fruitvale: QB Seth Vandiver, RB Jeremiah Corley, RB Rogers Martin. Campbell: QB Braden Fields, RB Garrett Roberts, RB-LB Zach Thomas, TE Matthew Breedlove
NOTES: Seven Bobcats have taken turns throwing the football and 17 have run with it. Vandiver has thrown for 223 yards and three TDs and has rushed for 228 yards and three TDs. Corley leads the Fruitvale rushers with 426 yards rushing on 78 carries. This is a District 10-A six-man game. Campbell’s been shut out only once this season.
UNION HILL JV BULLDOGS
@ GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
TIME: 2 p.m. Saturday.
LOCATION: Eagle Field, Greenville.
RECORDS: Union Hill JV, Greenville Christian (1-2),
LAST WEEK: Fannindel 66, Greenville Christian 36.
KEY PLAYERS: Geenville Christian: QB Wilson Feezel, RB Nick Jackson, RB-WR Eli Wimberley, C Tommy Witt.
NOTES: The Union Hill junior varsity is a late replacement for Dallas Lutheran, which was unable to play due to concerns over the coronavirus. Union Hill’s varsity is 6-0 and ranked seventh in UIL Division I by sixmanfootball.com Greenville Christian school coach Randy Jones said the Union Hill team could include some varsity players. Greenville Christian is calling attention to breast cancer awareness with a “Pink Out” day.
