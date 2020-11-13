FANNINDEL FALCONS
vs. LUEDERS-AVOCA RAIDERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Harley Sewell Field, Saint Jo.
EVENT: Class A-II six-man bi-district playoff.
RECORDS: Fannindel (9-0), Lueders-Avoca (2-7).
LAST WEEK: Fannindel 71, Trinidad 26. Lueders-Avoca did not play.
KEY PLAYERS: Fannindel: RB Contreal Judkins, QB Jabari Dowdy, DE Jawaylon Shaw. Lueders-Avoca: QB Jacob Gaspar, RB Dai’Quan Brown, WR Zaebrion Mays.
NOTES: Avoca is about 32 miles from Abilene. Leuders-Avoca finished second in District 9-A-II with a 2-1 record. Fannindel won the 10-A-II title with a 3-0 record after outscoring the opponents 169-32. Fannindel is averaging 54 points per game. Gaspar has thrown for 652 yards and 10 TDs. Brownleads the Raiders with 491 yards rushing and 10 TDs.
GARLAND CHRISTIAN
@ GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
TIME: 2 p.m. Saturday.
LOCATION: Eagle Field, Greenville.
RECORDS: Garland Christian (0-7), Greenville Christian (3-2),.
LAST WEEK: Greenville Christian did not play. Longview Heritage 55, Garland Christian 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Garland Christian: WR-CB Brian Davis. Geenville Christian: QB Wilson Feezel, RB Nick Jackson, RB-WR Eli Wimberley, C Tommy Witt.
NOTES: The Eagles won their last game, 97-50 over Waco Eagle Christian. Greenville Christian is 2-0 in TAPPS District 3-III six-man football play. Garland Christian is 0-2.
