CAMPBELL INDIANS
@ TRINIDAD TROJANS
TIME: 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
LOCATION: Trojan Field, Trinidad
RECORDS: Campbell (0-5), Trinidad (0-5).
LAST WEEK: McKinney CHANT 22, Campbell 13; Leverett’s Chapel 52, Trinidad 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Campbell: QB Braden Fields, RB Garrett Roberts, RB-LB Zach Thomas, TE Matthew Breedlove. Trinidad: RB Demajeigh Hampton, RB Braydon Dickey, DB Rokwon Womack.
NOTES: Campbell went 2-5 last season. Trinidad was a 4-7 playoff team in 2019. Trinidad’s giving up an average of 56 points per game. Campbell’s defense gave up a season low in points last week.
TYLER WILLOWBEND ROGUES
@ FANNINDEL FALCONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Bishop Field, Ladonia.
RECORDS: Willowbend (1-4), Fannindel (4-0).
LAST WEEK: Fruitvale 48, Willowbend 0. Fannindel did not play.
KEY PLAYERS: Willowbend: QB J. Aguillon, RB Z. Inge, WR G. Brice. Fannindel: RB Contreal Judkins, QB Jabari Dowdy, DE Jawaylon Shaw.
NOTES: Willowbend is a boys-only residential treatment center for children removed by Child Protective Services. The school motto is “We are who we are.” Willowbend has beaten Apple Springs 32-7 and has also lost 56-0 to Leverett’s Chapel, 68-19 to Tyler King’s Academy and 52-0 to McKinney CHANT. Fannindel has beaten Fruitvale 45-0, Campbell 52-6, Leverett’s Chapel 33-12 and Grayson Christian 74-24.
LUCAS CHRISTIAN WARRIORS
@ GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
TIME: 2 p.m. Saturday.
LOCATION: Eagle Field, Greenville.
RECORDS: Lucas Christian (0-1), Greenville Christian (1-0).
LAST WEEK: McKinney Cornerstone 78, Lucas Christian 47.
LAST YEAR: Greenville Christian48, Lucas Christian 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Lucas Christian: RB Judah Stoltzfus, QB Coby Martin, RB Noah Frome. Geenville Christian: QB Wilson Feezel, RB Nick Jackson, RB-WR Eli Wimberley, C Tommy Witt.
NOTES: Greenville Christian totaled 314 yards in last week’s win over Fairhill, including 272 yards rushing. Wimberley ran for a 45-yard touchdown on the Eagles’ second play from scrimmage. Jackson ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns on three carries in last week’s win and also returned an interception 25 yards for a score. Greenville Christian was a 6-6 bi-district champion last season. Lucas Christian was a 5-7 playoff team last season. Greenville Christian is celebrating homecoming.
