        CAMPBELL INDIANS

                       @

         FANNINDEL FALCONS

TIME: 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

LOCATION: Bishop Field, Ladonia.

RECORDS: Campbell (0-1), Fannindel (1-0).

LAST WEEK: Fort Worth THESA 52, Campbell 6; Fannindel 45, Fruitvale 0.

LAST YEAR: Fannindel 33, Campbell 20.

KEY PLAYERS: Campbell: QB Braden Fields, RB Garrett Roberts, RB-LB Zach Thomas, TE Matthew Breedlove. Fannindel: RB Contreal Judkins, QB Jabari Dowdy, DE Jawaylon Shaw.

NOTES: The game was originally scheduled for Campbell but was moved to Fannindel because of wet conditions and the kickoff was moved up an hour from 7:30 p.m. Campbell went 2-5 last  while Fannindel was  a 3-6 playoff team. Campbell’s defense gave up 205 yards last week to THESA, including 164 yards rushing. The Indians lost two fumbles in last week’s game.  Campbell and Fannindel set a national six-man football record  for most points in a game in 2017 as Campbell won 125-122 though the game was called early due to an injured Fannindel player.

