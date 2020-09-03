CAMPBELL INDIANS
FANNINDEL FALCONS
TIME: 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
LOCATION: Bishop Field, Ladonia.
RECORDS: Campbell (0-1), Fannindel (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Fort Worth THESA 52, Campbell 6; Fannindel 45, Fruitvale 0.
LAST YEAR: Fannindel 33, Campbell 20.
KEY PLAYERS: Campbell: QB Braden Fields, RB Garrett Roberts, RB-LB Zach Thomas, TE Matthew Breedlove. Fannindel: RB Contreal Judkins, QB Jabari Dowdy, DE Jawaylon Shaw.
NOTES: The game was originally scheduled for Campbell but was moved to Fannindel because of wet conditions and the kickoff was moved up an hour from 7:30 p.m. Campbell went 2-5 last while Fannindel was a 3-6 playoff team. Campbell’s defense gave up 205 yards last week to THESA, including 164 yards rushing. The Indians lost two fumbles in last week’s game. Campbell and Fannindel set a national six-man football record for most points in a game in 2017 as Campbell won 125-122 though the game was called early due to an injured Fannindel player.
