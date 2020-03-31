First-team selection

Mya Wilson reaches for a steal during a Commerce district game this past season. Wilson earned  first-team All-District 13-3A honors.

  Six members of Commerce’s 18-16 girls basketball team earned recognition on the All-District 13-3A team.

  Senior Mya Wilson represented Commerce on the first team. Wilson averaged 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

  Commerce seniors Mia Rudin, Camdyn Shaw and Allie Wittkopf were selected to the second team. Rudin averaged 6.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Shaw averaged 4.8 points and 3.0 rebounds.   Wittkopf averaged a team-high 8.8 points and 6.0 rebounds.

  Commerce senior Breann Mulcahy and sophomore Cadye Shaw made the honorable mention list.

  Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill senior Rebekah Crane, who led her 32-3 team to the district championship, claimed the most valuable player award.

  Mason Garrett of Chapel Hill captured the offensive MVP award.

  The defensive MVP honor was shared by Madison Clark of Prairiland and Winnsboro junior Rachel Pinnell. Winnsboro advanced to the state semifinals.

                     All-District 13-3A

                Girls Basketball Team

  Most valuable player — Rebekah Crane, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Sr.

  Offensive MVP — Mason Garrett, Chapel Hill, Sr.

  Defensive MVPs — Madison Clark, Prairiland, Sr.; Rachel Pinnell, Winnsboro, Jr.

  Newcomer of the year — Faith Acker, Winnsboro, Fr.

  Sixth men of the year — Halle Darst, Winnsboro, So.; Sarah Hall, Chapel Hill, Jr.

                FIRST TEAM

Laiken Allen              Winnsboro              Jr.

Katie Hernandez        Chapel Hill             Sr.

Brendeja Holloman     Mount Vernon        Sr.

TyRaven Linwood       Mount Vernon        Sr.

Hannah Murdock        Prairiland              Jr.

Kinley Posey              Chapel Hill            Jr.

Chloe Prestridge        Paris Chisum         Jr.

Baylor Sessums         Prairiland              Sr.

Peyton Steen             Mount Vernon       Jr.

Zoe’ Tucker               Paris Chisum         Sr.

Leah Ward                 Winnsboro            Sr.

Mya Wilson                Commerce            Sr.

               SECOND TEAM

Katelyn Baker            Chapel Hill            Jr.

Lexie Brown               Paris Chisum        Sr.

Rachel Crane              Chapel Hill           Sr.

Lauryn Dunlap            Mount Vernon      Sr.

Caitlyn Folse               Prairiland            Sr.

Landrey Howard          Paris Chisum       So.

Presley Limbaugh        Cooper               So.

Reese Lindley              Winnsboro          Sr.

Carolina Newman        Chapel Hill          So.

Mia Rudin                   Commerce          Sr.

Camdyn Shaw            Commerce           Sr.

Malorie Sneed            Prairiland             Jr.

Allie Wittkopf              Commerce          Sr.

          HONORABLE MENTION

  Chapel Hill: Macy Cox, Sr.; Lillian Ellis, So.; Callie Jo Thompson, Jr.

  Winnsboro: Shanda Davis, Fr.

  Paris Chisum: Bailee Dawes, Sr.; Peyton Holland, Fr.; Harmony Marsh, So.

  Prairland: T.J. Folse, Jr.; Emily Mouser, Sr.

  Cooper: Macy Green, Jr.; Chesney Kinnamen, So.; Madison Murray, So.; Kenzlee Randle, So.

  Commerce: Breann Mulcahy, Sr.; Cadye Shaw, So.

  Mount Vernon: Natalie Norwood, Fr.; Summer Rogers, Fr.

