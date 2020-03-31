Six members of Commerce’s 18-16 girls basketball team earned recognition on the All-District 13-3A team.
Senior Mya Wilson represented Commerce on the first team. Wilson averaged 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.1 steals per game.
Commerce seniors Mia Rudin, Camdyn Shaw and Allie Wittkopf were selected to the second team. Rudin averaged 6.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Shaw averaged 4.8 points and 3.0 rebounds. Wittkopf averaged a team-high 8.8 points and 6.0 rebounds.
Commerce senior Breann Mulcahy and sophomore Cadye Shaw made the honorable mention list.
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill senior Rebekah Crane, who led her 32-3 team to the district championship, claimed the most valuable player award.
Mason Garrett of Chapel Hill captured the offensive MVP award.
The defensive MVP honor was shared by Madison Clark of Prairiland and Winnsboro junior Rachel Pinnell. Winnsboro advanced to the state semifinals.
All-District 13-3A
Girls Basketball Team
Most valuable player — Rebekah Crane, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Sr.
Offensive MVP — Mason Garrett, Chapel Hill, Sr.
Defensive MVPs — Madison Clark, Prairiland, Sr.; Rachel Pinnell, Winnsboro, Jr.
Newcomer of the year — Faith Acker, Winnsboro, Fr.
Sixth men of the year — Halle Darst, Winnsboro, So.; Sarah Hall, Chapel Hill, Jr.
FIRST TEAM
Laiken Allen Winnsboro Jr.
Katie Hernandez Chapel Hill Sr.
Brendeja Holloman Mount Vernon Sr.
TyRaven Linwood Mount Vernon Sr.
Hannah Murdock Prairiland Jr.
Kinley Posey Chapel Hill Jr.
Chloe Prestridge Paris Chisum Jr.
Baylor Sessums Prairiland Sr.
Peyton Steen Mount Vernon Jr.
Zoe’ Tucker Paris Chisum Sr.
Leah Ward Winnsboro Sr.
Mya Wilson Commerce Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Katelyn Baker Chapel Hill Jr.
Lexie Brown Paris Chisum Sr.
Rachel Crane Chapel Hill Sr.
Lauryn Dunlap Mount Vernon Sr.
Caitlyn Folse Prairiland Sr.
Landrey Howard Paris Chisum So.
Presley Limbaugh Cooper So.
Reese Lindley Winnsboro Sr.
Carolina Newman Chapel Hill So.
Mia Rudin Commerce Sr.
Camdyn Shaw Commerce Sr.
Malorie Sneed Prairiland Jr.
Allie Wittkopf Commerce Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Chapel Hill: Macy Cox, Sr.; Lillian Ellis, So.; Callie Jo Thompson, Jr.
Winnsboro: Shanda Davis, Fr.
Paris Chisum: Bailee Dawes, Sr.; Peyton Holland, Fr.; Harmony Marsh, So.
Prairland: T.J. Folse, Jr.; Emily Mouser, Sr.
Cooper: Macy Green, Jr.; Chesney Kinnamen, So.; Madison Murray, So.; Kenzlee Randle, So.
Commerce: Breann Mulcahy, Sr.; Cadye Shaw, So.
Mount Vernon: Natalie Norwood, Fr.; Summer Rogers, Fr.
