CADDO MILLS — National signing day was busy for the Caddo Mills Foxes, who had five football players and one soccer player sign letters of intent with colleges.
Five members of the Foxes’ 12-1 state quarterfinalist football team signed on Wednesday.
Quarterback Tyler Townley, who rushed for 1,479 yards and 21 touchdowns and threw for 3,201 yards and 39 scores during the 2020 season, signed with UT Permian Basin. Townley’s passing yards and total offense (4,680 yards) are single-season records for the Foxes. Townley’s earned most valuable player all-district awards and all-state recognition. UTPB went 4-7 in its last season in NCAA Division II.
Wide receiver Gavyn Beane, who caught a team-high 62 passes for 958 yards and a school-record 17 TDs in 2020, signed with Missouri S&T, Missouri University of Science and Technology. Beane caught 135 passes in his career for the Foxes for 27 career TDs, both school records. S&T’s gone 7-4, 10-2 and 7-4 in the last three seasons in NCAA Division II.
Wide receiver Cayden Davis, who caught 45 passes for 1,046 and nine TDs this past season, is headed to Henderson State in Arkadelphia, Ark., joining former Fox Reese Payne, who is on the Reddies’ football team. Henderson State went 9-3 in its last football season in NCAA Division II.
Lineman Dylan Sides and defensive back-receiver Angus Aldridge have signed with Hendrix College of Conway, Ark. Aldridge recorded 151 tackles during the 2020 season with 91 solos and 24 tackles for losses. He recorded five sacks and broke up seven passes. He also returned an interception for a touchdown. Aldridge also rushed for 55 yards and two TDs on 10 carries.
Sides has been a mainstay on an offense that averaged 482.7 yards per game and is a two-time all-district selection. Hendrix went 7-3 in NCAA Division III in its last football season.
Blaine McDaniel made school history as the first Fox soccer player to sign with a college. McDaniel signed with McMurry. McDaniel scored 11 goals though the Foxes’ first six games this season. McMurry, based in Abilene, went 6-10-1 in its last soccer season in NCAA Division III.
“What a crazy last year it has been,” Caddo Mills athletic director Kodi Crane said at the signing ceremony. “These six didn’t even know if they’d have a senior season.”
The University Interscholastic League suspended spring sports and workouts last March because of the pandemic. When the UIL allowed schools like Caddo Mills to resume conditioning in June, Crane said it was obvious these six seniors had been working out on their own.
“They had to work out in faith and they went to work,” he said. “They led and they pushed their limits on a daily and weekly basis.”
