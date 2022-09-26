PRINCETON — Micah Simpson ran for four touchdowns and threw for another as the Greenville Lions claimed their 500th football victory in school history, 34-6 over Princeton on Friday night at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.
Simpson rushed for 253 yards on 24 carries, scoring on runs of 4, 23, 75 and 10 yards, and was 4-of-10 passing for 69 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown pass to JaQualyn Davis. Simpson has now rushed for 1,018 yards and 14 touchdowns on 105 carries this season. He’s also scored on a pass reception and a kickoff return.
“He’s just a game changer any time he has the ball in his hands,” said Lions coach Darren Duke.
The victory upped the Lions’ season record to 2-3 and evened their District 7-5A-II record at 1-1.
“It was a much needed win for sure,” said Duke.
It was the 500th victory for the Lions dating back to their first season in 1909.
“That’s pretty big...pretty special for the program,” said Duke.
Their all-time record is now 500-575-33.
The Lions’ defense limited Princeton to 225 yards of total offense, including just 13 yards passing with three completions in 15 attempts. The Lion defense forced two fumbles and recovered both of them.
Greenville finished with 359 yards of total offense, including 290 rushing. Sophomore Jaden Johnson ran for 41 yards on 10 carries. Kamron Neal rushed for 33 yards on nine carries and also had a 33-yard pass reception.
Davis led the Lion receivers with two catches for 25 yards. Zarrian Sanders-Jackson caught an 11-yard pass and ran for two yards.
The Lions, who had three big plays called back last week due to penalties, had two more called back on Friday night.
Simpson showed his athletic ability by escaping a heavy pass rush to fire a 60-yard touchdown pass to Davis but it was brought back because the Lions had an ineligible receiver downfield. Simpson’s 46-yard touchdown pass again to Davis was called back by a holding penalty.
The Lions, who were flagged 12 times for 111 yards in penalties in the 34-27 loss last week to Princeton, were penalized eight times against Princeton for 70 yards.
Princeton was penalized eight times for 90 yards.
Quarterback Vyron Hambric Jr. rushed for a team-high 151 yards on 16 carries for Princeton.
The host Panthers, who are now 1-4 for the season and 0-2 in district play, scored their six points off field goals of 33 and 35 yards by Kevin Granados.
The Lions will be off this week with a bye. They’ll resume district play at home on Oct. 7 against Crandall.
Duke said it was good for the Lions to get the win heading into the bye and the bye “will give us time to get healthy.”
