CORINTH, Texas — Greenville senior Micah Simpson earned the respect of the Lake Dallas special teams unit in a hurry on Friday night.
After Simpson returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown the Falcons kicked away from Simpson for the rest of their kickoffs.
Unfortunately for the Lions, they couldn’t muster enough offense to go with Simpson’s big play and lost the 2022 football opener 34-7 to Lake Dallas.
Lake Dallas outgained the Lions 434-85 in total offense, including a 256-84 advantage on the ground.
The Falcons also stacked up 24 first downs as the Lions managed only six first downs and had to punt six times.
The Lions also lost three turnovers, including two fumbles and an interception. Lake Dallas converted the Lion turnovers into seven points.
Anthony Johnson, in his first varsity start at quarterback for the Lions, was 4-of-10 passing for 37 yards. Johnson was tackled for losses six times.
Kamron Neal led the Lion rushers with 21 yards on eight carries and Simpson finished with 19 on eight carries.
Simpson led the Lion receivers with two catches for 31 yards, while Amauryen Nelson caught one for five yards and JaQualyn Davis caught one for one yard.
Lake Dallas quarterback Cade Bortnem was 15-of-22 passing for 178 yards, including touchdowns of 19, 15 and 6 yards to receivers Keondre Henry, Niki Gray and Evan Weinberg.
Dylan Brauchle of Lake Dallas led all rushers with 107 yards and a 6-yard touchdown on 18 carries. Sam McAfee rushed for 59 yards on 11 carries and Travis Brewer ran for 38 yards on 10 carries.
Khaleel Parker recovered a Lake Dallas fumble to spark the Lion defense.
The Lions are to make their home debut on Friday at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium against Frisco Liberty, which lost its season opener 38-28 to Corsicana.
Frisco Liberty went 10-2 last season, winning a bi-district championship. But the Redhawks lost all 11 starters on offense to graduation and nine on defense. They’ve been picked to finish sixth in District 6-5A-I.
