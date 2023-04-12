Sherman scored seven runs in the seventh inning to pull away from the Greenville Lions for a 12-3 District 13-5A baseball victory on Tuesday night at John Mason Field.
The Bearcats were leading only 5-3 heading into the final inning after Greenville rallied with three runs in the fourth.
Sherman took advantage of some walks, errors and a couple of hits to put the lead away.
Sherman squared its season record at 11-11-1 and district record at 4-4.
The Lions dropped to 11-14 and 1-6. The two teams are scheduled to play again on Friday at Sherman.
Brandt Downing tripled and scored for the Lions. Gage Blue also singled and scored on a double by Bryce Samples, who later scored.
Daymien Bankston led the Lions with three hits. Fifield finished with two hits.
Antonio Zamora pounded three hits for Sherman and Paxton Samuelson drove in two runs with two hits. Connor Clark drove in three runs for Sherman.
Catcher Stone Galay led the Lion defense, throwing out a couple of would-be basestealers.
District 13-5A baseball
Sherman 202 100 7 —12 8 0
Greenville 000 300 0 —3 9 4
WP: Derek Baker, 9 hits, 3 runs, 3 ERs, 2 BBs, 7 Ks in 6 2/3 IP; relieved by Connor Clark, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 BBs, 1 Ks in 1/3 IP.
LP: Jett Fifield, 5 hits, 5 runs, 3 ERs, 4 BBs, 7 Ks in 5 iP; relieved by Easton Slagle, 3 hits, 5 runs 4 ERs, 3 BBs, 2 Ks in 1 1/3 IP; relieved by Bryce Samples, 0 hits, 2 run, 2 ERs, 1 BB, 0 Ks in 2/3 IP.
Leading hitters
S: Connor Clark 1-4, 2B; 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Paxton Samuelson 2 hits, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Antonio Zamora 3-4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Blue Gutierrez 1-2, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Cooper Morgan 1-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI.
G: Easton Slagle 1-3, Brandt Downing 1-3, 3B, 1 run; Jett Fifield 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Gage Blue 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Bryce Samples 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Daymien Bankston 3-3.
Records: S 11-11-1, 4-4; G 11-14, 1-6.
Next game: Greenville at Sherman, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
