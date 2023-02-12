A late rally wound up short as the Greenville Lady Lions fell 2-1 to Sherman in District 13-5A soccer on Thursday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
Sherman went up 2-0 with about 30 minutes remaining following a first-half goal by Valeria Guerrero and then one by Lielene Perez-Soto on a free kick.
Caroline Bowers, who just joined the team on Wednesday after completing the basketball season, scored on a breakaway goal with 16:15 remaining to cut the deficit to 2-1.
But the Lady Lions weren’t able to score again as they dropped to 0-4 in district play and 6-11-1 for the season.
Sherman improved to 2-3 in district play and 3-9-1 for the season.
“We should have got this one,” said Lady Lions coach Chuck Malmros.
The Lady Lions were without several key players. One is on the injured list. A couple of other players were working at jobs.
Thursday was a makeup date after Tuesday’s game was postponed due to lightning.
“We’re getting better,” said Malmros. “We’re competitive which is better than last year.”
Guerrero scored with 15:54 left in the first half, booting in the ball after it had been deflected by Greenville defenders.
Perez-Soto bent the ball around a wall of four Greenville defenders to score on the free kick in the right lower corner of the net.
Bowers also sent her shot to the lower right-hand corner.
The Lady Lions will be back at home next week for district games planned for Tuesday against Princeton and Friday versus McKinney North.
