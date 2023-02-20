Seven area teams have advanced to the University Interscholastic League bi-district basketball playoffs this week.
Royse City made it to the Class 6A playoffs for the first time after moving up from Class 5A. The Bulldogs, who finished fourth in District 10-6A, are to face District 9-6A champion Wylie at 7 p.m. Monday at Lucas Lovejoy.
Commerce advanced into the Class 3A playoffs as the fourth-place team in District 12-3A. The Tigers are to face 26-6 Pottsboro, the 11-3A champion, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Princeton. Pottsboro went 11-1 in district play. The Tigers placed behind Prairiland, Rains and Edgewood in 12-3A.
Boles, which finished third in District 15-2A, will take on 16-2A runner-up James Bowie of Simms at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Pleasant. Boles finished in district play behind North Hopkins and Cooper with an 8-4 district record. James Bowie was second in 16-2A to Clarksville.
The Celeste Blue Devils, who advanced to the region finals last season, will head back into the playoffs after placing fourth in District 14-2A. They’ll face District 13-2A champion Muenster at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Celina.
Wolfe City, the 14-2A runner-up, will take on Collinsville, the third-place finisher of 13-2A, at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Sherman. Wolfe City finished second to Sam Rayburn.
Campbell, which was third in District 23-A, will face 24-A runner-up Sulphur Bluff at 6 p.m Tuesday at Paris Chisum. Campbell finished third in 23-A behind Dodd City and Miller Grove.
Fannindel, fourth in District 23-A, is to play 24-A champion Saltillo at 6 p.m. on Monday at Commerce High School. Saltillo is 25-8 for the season and went 12-0 in district play.
University Interscholastic League
Boys State Basketball Playoffs
Bi-district
Class 6A
Royse City vs. Wylie, 7 p.m. Monday, Lucas Lovejoy
Class 3A
Commerce vs. Pottsboro, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Princeton
Class 2A
Boles vs. James Bowie, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Pleasant
Celeste vs. Muenster, 6 p.m Tuesday, Celina
Wolfe City vs. Collinsville, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sherman
Class A
Campbell vs. Sulphur Bluff, 6 p.m Tuesday, Paris Chisum
Fannindel vs. Saltillo, 6 p.m. Monday, Commerce High School
