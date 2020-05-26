NAME: Jaden Buchanan
SCHOOL: Commerce High School.
SPORTS YOU PLAY: Softball, cross country, powerlifting and cheer.
FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MEMORY: When we won the Class 3A co-ed State Cheer Championship my freshman year.
PLANS AFTER HIGH SCHOOL: Attend Oklahoma State University and major in Animal Science Pre-Vet.
FAVORITE PRO TEAM: USSSA Pride.
FAVORITE COLLEGE TEAM: Oklahoma State.
FAVORITE PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES: Monica Abbott and Kat Osterman.
FAVORITE TV SHOW: Grey’s Anatomy.
FAVORITE MOVIES: My Girl and All the Bright Places.
FAVORITE FOODS: Pizza rolls, Takis and Raising Cane’s.
WHO IS YOUR ROLE MODEL: None.
WHAT COACHES HAVE HAD THE MOST IMPACT ON YOU: Jenna O’Neal and Baylea Higgs. They have both taught me so much, encouraged me to work harder and they are both there for me on and off the field.
