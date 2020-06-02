NAME: Tyrecus Davis.
SPORTS: Football, basketball, track and field.
FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MEMORY: Playing in the (football) playoffs and making all-state.
FAVORITE PRO TEAMS: Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Cowboys.
FAVORITE COLLEGE TEAM: LSU.
FAVORITE PRO ATHLETE: LeBron James.
FAVORITE FOOD: Chicken.
PLANS AFTER HIGH SCHOOL: To play football for Navarro Junior College.
WHAT COACHES HAD THE MOST IMPACT ON YOU: All the coaches helped me to have success throughout my high school career and I will always have love and respect for them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.