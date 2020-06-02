Tyrecus Davis Senior Spring Sports Spotlight

Tyrecus Davis

NAME: Tyrecus Davis.

SPORTS: Football, basketball, track and field.

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MEMORY: Playing in the (football) playoffs and making all-state.

FAVORITE PRO TEAMS: Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Cowboys.

FAVORITE COLLEGE TEAM: LSU.

FAVORITE PRO ATHLETE: LeBron James.

FAVORITE FOOD: Chicken.

PLANS AFTER HIGH SCHOOL: To play football for Navarro Junior College.

WHAT COACHES HAD THE MOST IMPACT ON YOU: All the coaches helped me to have success throughout my high school career and I will always have love and respect for them.

Tags

Recommended for you