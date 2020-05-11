Senior spring sports spotlight: Tucker Momon

NAME: Tucker Momon.
SCHOOL: Greenville High School.
SPORTS: Football, baseball, powerlifting.
FAVORITE MEMORY: Playing at The Star in Frisco during football playoffs.
PLANS AFTER HIGH SCHOOL: Attend East Texas Baptist and play football.
FAVORITE PRO TEAM: Dallas Cowboys.
FAVORITE COLLEGE TEAMS: Florida Gators, TCU.
FAVORITE PRO ATHLETE: all-time Mike Singletary.
FAVORITE PRO ATHLETE: currently Leighton Vander Esch.
FAVORITE TV SHOW: Impractical Jokers.
FAVORITE MOVIE: Shawshank Redemption.
FAVORITE FOODS: Fried chicken, cheeseburgers, bacon, steak and eggs.
WHO IS YOUR ROLE MODEL: Sean Lee in his prime.
WHAT COACH HAD THE MOST IMPACT ON YOU: Tough one. Would say coaches George Sellers, Alex Contreras and Danny Cobbin, who have contributed to get me where I am today and playing football beyond high school. Coach Bret Alexander and Coach Darren Duke for keeping things real (tough) lol. I have the utmost respect for each.
Are you a senior from a local high school in a spring sport whose season ended prematurely because of the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer these questions and send a high quality/high resolution photo to ghbsports@hotmail.com
Name: School: Sport(s) you play: Favorite high school sports memory? Plans after high school? Favorite pro teams? Favorite college teams? Favorite professional athlete? Favorite TV show? Favorite movie? Favorite foods? Who is your role model? What coach(es) have had the most impact on you and why?
