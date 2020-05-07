Justin Limon Senior Spring Sports Spotlight

Justin Limon

NAME: Justin Limon

SCHOOL: Greenville High School

SPORTS: Football, baseball

OTHER ACTIVITIES: Desination Imagination

FUTURE PLANS: Collin College Firefighter Academy

