NAME: Justin Holt.
SCHOOL: Commerce High School.
SPORTS PLAYED: Baseball, basketball.
FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY: Going to the playoffs.
PLANS AFTER HIGH SCHOOL: I am planning to attend Oklahoma State University and major in Natural Resource Management Fisheries and Aquatics to become a game warden.
FAVORITE PRO TEAM: Texas Rangers.
FAVORITE COLLEGE TEAM: Oklahoma State.
FAVORITE PROFESSIONAL ATHLETE: Elvis Andrus.
FAVORITE TV SHOW: Outer Banks.
FAVORITE MOVIE: Cars.
FAVORITE FOOD: Mexican food.
WHO ARE YOUR ROLE MODELS: My mom and dad for their love and support.
WHAT COACH HAD THE MOST IMPACT ON YOU: Coach (Joey) Chastain for bringing positivity and always encouraging me to be my best on and off the field. When we were down he wouldn’t let us quit. No matter the outcome he was always proud of us and made sure he let us know.
