NAME: Justin Clayton
SCHOOL: Greenville High School
SPORT YOU PLAY: Baseball
FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY: Having fun at the games and pitching and accidentally hitting the other players. lol
Mildred Francis (Green) Pack passed peacefully at Honey Grove Nursing Center in Honey Grove, Texas on May 2, 2020, at the age of 83. Mildred Francis Green was born on Oct. 26, 1936 to Edward C. Green and Alma (Whitson) Green in Joaquin, Texas. She was raised in Joaquin and Center, Texas. Mil…
Jerry Don Wilburn, 51, of Greenville, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home. A memorial service will be Friday, May 8, 2020, at 1612 Wesley St., in Greenville, from 1 to 3 p.m. Mr. Wilburn was born in Greenville on Nov. 29, 1968. He was the son of Robert Wilburn and Sandra Gail Wineinger Wilb…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.