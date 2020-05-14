NAME: Elden Kyle Milton.
SCHOOL: Caddo Mills High School.
SPORTS YOU PLAY: Cross country, soccer, tennis and track and field.
FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MEMORY: Spending time before and after soccer games with my team.
PLANS AFTER HIGH SCHOOL: To attend Texas A&M University-Commerce to major in history and one day become a high school history teacher and coach.
FAVORITE PRO TEAM: Dallas Mavericks.
FAVORITE TV SHOW: Ozark.
FAVORITE MOVIES: Avengers: Endgame or Onward.
FAVORITE FOODS: Bacon cheeseburger, Skittles, Cheez-It, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Starbursts.
WHO ARE YOUR ROLE MODELS: My parents.
WHAT COACH HAS HAD THE MOST IMPACT ON YOU: My high school tennis coach, Kyle Smith, because despite knowing almost nothing about tennis at the start of the season, he showed that would not let that stop him from being a coach and he helped me realize that I wanted to be a high school coach one day too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.