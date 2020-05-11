Senior spring sports spotlight: Bridget Wallace

NAME: Bridget Wallace.
SCHOOL: Campbell High School.
SPORTS: Basketball, softball, cross country, cheerleader, track and field.
FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY: When my team won the regional quarterfinals in basketball against Hawkins. We had prepared for this game for awhile because the odds were against us and the look on my coaches’ faces was priceless.
PLANS AFTER HIGH SCHOOL: To attend Tyler Junior College and get my diagnostic medical sonography degree to become an OB/GYN sonographer.
FAVORITE PRO TEAM: Dallas Mavericks.
FAVORITE COLLEGE TEAMS: UConn Lady Huskies and OU Sooners.
FAVORITE PROFESSIONAL ATHLETE: Luka Doncic.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Grey’s Anatomoy and Money Heist.
FAVORITE MOVIE: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.
FAVORITE FOODS: Chicken, beef, watermelon, berries and cucumbers.
WHO ARE YOUR FAVORITE ROLE MODELS: My grandparents.
WHAT COACH HAD THE MOST IMPACT ON YOU: Coach Joe Garcia, because not only was he my coach but he became my family as well. He pushed me to be my best and helped me become who I am today. He developed relationships with everyone and it really did help us become such an amazing team.
