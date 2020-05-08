NAME: Aleah Luna
SCHOOL: Greenville High School.
SPORTS: Tennis, Flaming Flashes.
OTHER ACTIVITIES: Band, health science program, PAL program.
FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY: All.
PLANS AFTER HIGH SCHOOL: Plans to attend Collin County College to become a surgical assistant.
FAVORITE PRO TEAM: Dallas Cowboys
FAVORITE COLLEGE TEAM: Texas Longhorns
FAVORITE TV SHOW: Grey’s Anatomy
FAVORITE MOVIE: The Fifth Wave
WHO IS YOUR ROLE MODEL: I would have to describe two and that would be my Flaming Flash director Ms. Lori Butler. She has shown me so much just from acting like a proper lady to making smart decisions. She is definitely someone that I’ll never forget. I could always vent to her and she’d always listen no matter what. And I just want to say thank you for being someone I could depend on, And I also want to mention my Lion Pride Band director Ms. Jennifer Beck for just pulling through no matter what happens and always helping us with anything we needed. I just want to say to both of y’all, thank you for all the fun times memories. I’ll cherish them forever.
WHAT COACH HAD THE MOST IMPACT ON YOU: (Former tennis coach) Mrs. Mary Mulkey for being just the right amount of sweet and coach like that she could be.
