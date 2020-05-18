NAME: Kamden Priest.
SCHOOL: Greenville High School.
SPORT: Golf.
FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MEMORY: Challenging myself to beat my own lowest score, time and time again.
PLANS AFTER HIGH SCHOOL: Finishing my basics at Paris Junior College, then transferring to UT Dallas to get my bachelors in mechanical engineering and mathematics. Then I hope to attend Liberty Law school to pass my bar and become a junior DC in criminal law.
