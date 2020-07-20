Though the years the Greenville Lady Lions and Lions have turned out some really fast athletes.
La’Toya Phelps and Henry Neal combined to win 11 state track and field championships and Brandon Couts won a state title and an NCAA national indoor championship in the 400-meter dash.
Phelps, who went on to compete at the University of Texas, still holds four girls school records. Her leap of 42 feet, 8 1/4 inches in 2001 was a Class 5A state meet record. She also set a record with her time of 11.44 seconds in the 100-meter dash and she holds the school record in the 200-meter dash at 23.27 while winning the region championship in 2002.
Phelps also ran a 23.70 anchor leg on the Lady Lions’ school-record 4x200-meter relay team that clocked a 1:39.98 in 2001.
Neal set state and national high school records in the 100-meter dash in 1990 with his winning time of 10.15 seconds. His national record lasted until 2019 when Matthew Boling of Houston Strake Jesuit ran a 10.13 at the state meet.
Neal was also the first Texas high school athlete to leap past 50 feet in the triple jump with 50-9 jump to win the region title in 1990.
He also holds the school record time of 20.46 in the 200 meters while winning a state title and ran a school-record 20.78 for the 220-yard distance while winning a regional championship. He’s also part of a school-record team in the 440-yard relay at 41.20.
Couts, who won the NCAA indoor title while at Baylor, holds the school record in the 400-meter dash at 46.40. He ran on four NCAA national championship 4x400 teams at Baylor.
Larry Linenschmidt holds the oldest school record in the boys discus with a toss of 167-6 3/4 set in 1970.
Greenville Lady Lions, Lions
School Track and Field Records
GIRLS
Triple jump — **La’Toya Phelps, 42-8 1/4, 2001.
Long jump — LaQuinta Ross, 19-8 1/2, 2005.
Shot put — Meshell Graham, 42-2, 1984.
High jump — Courtney Jackson, 5-8, 1987.
Discus — Patsy Jefferson, 138-5, 1987.
Pole vault — Chelsie Griffiths, 2002; Katie Jones, 2008, 8-0.
3200-meter run — Mya Hudgins, 12:00.46, 2014.
4x100-meter relay — (Shanekqua Griggs, LaQuinta Ross, Dominque Epps, Ashley Fuller), 46.79, 2005.
100-meter hurdles — Jessica Franklin, 14.73, 2009.
100-meter dash — La’Toya Phelps, 11.44, 2002.
400-meter dash — La’Quinta Ross, 55.37, 2007.
4x200-meter relay — (Patrice Watts 25.18, Melissa Anderson 25.68, LaKisha Anderson 24.31, La’Toya Phelps 23.70), 1:39.98, 2001.
800-meter run — *Leigh Dickson, 2:12.17, 1991.
300-meter hurdles — Alicia King, 44.59, 2001.
200-meter dash — La’Toya Phelps, 23.27w, 2002.
1600-meter run — Mya Hudgins, 5:30.66, 2013
4x400-meter relay — (Melissa Anderson 57.90, Patrice Watts 57.96, LaKisha Anderson 57.87, Marylyn Gilstrap 56.75), 3:50.5, 2000.
Sprint medley relay — (Candy Anderson, Sonya Hill, Leigh Dickson, Gerry Outerbridge), 1:49.3, 1989.
4x800-meter relay — (Marilyn Gilstrap 2:20.5, Melissa Anderson 2:36.52; Chelsie Griffith 2:41.71, LaKisha Anderson 2:40.12), 10:18.231, 2001.
*Regional record
**Class 5A state meet record.
BOYS
Shot put — Richard Murray, 59-11 3/4, 1974.
Discus — Larry Linenschmidt, 167-6 3/4, 1970.
Pole vault — Kelly Garrett, 1975; John White, 1992; Jeremy Preas, 1994, 13-0.
High jump — Phil Weatherall, 6-8, 1975; Shane Gray, 6-8, 2007.
Triple jump — Henry Neal, 50-9, 1990.
Long jump — Ashley Mayberry, 24-3, 1997.
3200-meter run — Ronnie Allman, 9:41.3, 1987.
4x100-meter relay — (Marvin Drennon, Brandon Couts, John Futrell, Ashley Mayberry), 40.93, 1996.
440-yard relay — (Alton Ashford, John Mack, Ricky Simmons, Phil Weatherall), 40.9, 1978; (Lawrence Lee, Paul Williams, Ty Davis, Henry Neal), 41.20, 1990.
800-meter run — Sid Fleming, 1:55.7, 1982.
120-yard high hurdles — Ken Sweat, 14.0, 1974.
110-meter high hurdles — Jordan Pitts, 13.88, 2007.
100-meter dash — Henry Neal, ***10.15, 1990.
100-yard dash — Ricky Simmons, 9.3, 1979.
4x200-meter relay — (Michael Simpson 20.84, Modesto Gilstrap 22.21, Quin Ervin 20.59, Bradley Reed 21.54), 1:25.56, 2003.
400-meter dash — Brandon Couts, 46.30, 1997.
300-meter hurdles — Robert Lewis, 37.3, 1981.
200-meter dash — Henry Neal, 20.46, 1990.
220-yard dash — Henry Neal, 20.78, 1989.
1600-meter run — Ryan Watson, 4:30.1, 1989.
4x400-meter relay — (Jason Gipson 48.78, Deandre Hill 49.68, Gary Johnson 48.12, Marcus Sedberry 48.56), 3:15.27, 2001.
Mile relay — (Lamar Blakely 49.8, Kenton Kelly 49.0, Rico Lucas 48.8, Larry Jackson 48.8), 3:16.8, 1981.
Shuttle hurdle relay — (Chad Martin, Eric Pitts, Jason Kilmer, Ty Davis), 36.8, 1989.
Sprint medley relay — (Lawrence Lee, Henry Neal, Paul Williams, Ryan Watson), 3:31.6, 1989.
***National and state meet record
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.