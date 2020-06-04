Though the nearest beach is miles away, a lot of volleyball was played on sand in Greenville on Tuesday evening.
The Greenville SportsPark’s four sand volleyball courts, which sit next to a couple of batting cages and behind a pavilion, were a popular place that attracted hundreds of young people from Greenville, Caddo Mills, Lone Oak, Commerce, Royse City, Leonard, Wylie and other nearby cities and towns. They played in informal matches with a mixture of six male and female players to a side. Win and you get to keep playing. Lose and you have to wait your turn for another match.
Some teams were filled with players from the same city or town. Other teams featured a mix of players from different towns.
“The sport of sand volleyball as a whole is growing in popularity,” said Brett Quarles, the director of the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department. “I call it sand. You can call it beach.”
Some college athletic programs now offer scholarships for beach volleyball in addition to or in place of women’s volleyball played inside gymnasiums.
The four Greenville sand courts were converted several years ago from what was an inline hockey rink.
“We were trying to figure out what was the best thing to do with this amenity,” said Quarles. “We said, ‘We’ll just fill it up with sand.’ The great part about that facility was there were lights already there.”
The courts are open for play during the normal SportsPark hours from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The activities in the park were limited for a couple of months due to the coronavirus pandemic but have been reopened following clearance allowed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Josh Hendricks of Royse City said he was there “to have fun.”
“It brings all the cities together,” he said.
“We met a lot of Lone Oak people,” said Gabby Dean of Royse City.
Dean said it’s been “really boring” staying at home for the pandemic.
“I was tired of my phone for the first time ever,” she said.
Elijah Seipp of Royse City said he was there to “play volleyball.”
He said he heard about the Greenville sand courts “through friends.”
Brandon Stephens of Greenville said he was having “a lot of fun.”
Stephens, like so many other high school athletes in America, had his spring season cut short due to the pandemic. Stephens, the starting quarterback on the Lions’ playoff football team, played centerfield in baseball and ran on a couple of the Lions’ relay teams in track and field.
The Lions’ baseball team had just begun district play when its season ended. The track and field team didn’t get to compete at district and beyond because of the pandemic.
“I’ve been missing it,” said Stephens.
But playing volleyball “is kind of another way to work out and it’s fun, too.”
Tyson Oliver, who played quarterback on the Royse City bi-district championship football team, was also in attendance.
“I just came here to have some fun and compete with some Greenville kids,” he said.
He calls the Royse City-Greenville rivalry “like no other.”
Oliver also had his baseball season cut short due to the pandemic.
“The worst part was not knowing it was going to end when it did,” he said. “It just happened out of nowhere.”
Oliver will get to continue his football career at Texas A&M University-Commerce after signing a letter of intent with the Lions.
Oliver probably won’t be the only A&M-Commerce student to play on the sand courts. Quarles said some of the A&M-Commerce volleyball players visit the facility from time to time.
