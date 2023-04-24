COMMERCE — Julia Sanchez shut out Incarnate Word twice in 14 innings to pitch Texas A&M University-Commerce to a pair of 1-0 Southland Conference home softball victories this weekend.
Sanchez, a sophomore from Houston, threw her first no-hitter for the Lions in a 1-0 victory on Friday in game one of the series. She walked one and struck out three.
After Incarnate Word took game two 5-1 on Friday, Sanchez returned on Saturday to fire a two-hitter in the Lions' 1-0 victory. She walked three and fanned five.
"What a great week by Julia," said Lions coach Brittany Miller. "We have relied on her to be our ace down the stretch, and she stepped up today when we needed the series win. We also had timely hits offensively that helped us win the series and stay alive for the postseason."
The Lions improved to 3-15 in Southland play and are three games back of seventh place, which is the final spot in the Southland tournament, with six games to go.
Ayanna Williams scored the game-winning run for the Lions in the fourth inning on Saturday after reaching base on an error. She scored on a single to right field by Diamond Sefe, which was the Lions' only hit of the game.
Avery Zeigler, who was 3-for-3 at the plate, scored the Lions' only run in the 1-0 win on Friday. She singled, advanced to third on a single by Sefe and a throwing error and scored on a fielder's choice grounder by Tatum Wright.
Incarnate Word pitcher Madison Floyd shut out the Lions on only two hits in the Cardinals' 5-0 win. She struck out four.
Kendall McGary doubled and tripled to drive in three runs for Incarnate Word in that game. Baylee Lemons and Julia Cordon also pounced two hits each for the Cardinals.
Williams and America Rubio both singled for the Lions' two hits in that loss.
The Lions, now 7-35 for the season, are to close out their home schedule this week against Northwestern State of Louisiana with a doubleheader planned for 5 and 7 p.m. on Friday and a third game to start at noon on Saturday.
Northwestern State is 23-20 for the season and 9-9 in conference play, tied for third place with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Houston Christian.
