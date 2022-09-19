HUNTSVILLE — Texas A&M University-Commerce fell 27-17 to Sam Houston State on Saturday in a non-conference battle of former NCAA national football champions.
The Lions, who dropped to 1-2 for the season, were NCAA Division II national champions in 2017. Sam Houston State won the NCAA Division I FCS title in 2020.
The Bearkats collected their first win of the season and are 1-2.
This was just the second meeting between the two teams in the last 37 years. They have previously met every year from 1919 to 1987. They were once both members of the Lone Star Conference though the Lions have moved to the Southland Conference. The Bearkats have left the Southland to join the Western Athletic Conference.
The Bearkats drove down into the red zone on the game’s first possession but missed a 37-yard field goal attempt.
The Lions drove into Bearkat territory on their first drive, helped by a 31-yard completion from Zadock Dinklemann to Andrew Armstrong. But the drive ended with an interception on fourth down.
Sam Houston State then scored the game’s first 10 points to build a 10-0 lead at halftime. Seth Morgan capped a 32-yard, eight-play drive with a 40-yard field goal and quarterback Jordan Yates finished off a 44-yard drive with a 6-yard dive into the end zone.
After being forced to punt to begin the second half, the Lions scored their first points on a 41-yard interception returned for touchdown by Celestin Haba, the Lions’ second pick-six of the season.
The Bearkats responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive as Keeg Shoemaker fired a 3-yard TD pass to Cody Chrest.
A&M-Commerce scored three points on the first drive of the fourth quarter with a 22-yard field goal from Emmanuel Adagbon.
Sam Houston scored the next 10 points, with a 7-yard touchdown rush by Zach Hrbacek and a 46-yard field goal by Morgan.
Spencer Long of A&M-Commerce scored the Lions’ final points with 31 seconds left on a 1-yard run that completed a 12-play, 75-yard drive.
Dinkelmann went 13-of-25 passing for 169 yards in his debut as a quarterback for the Lions with one interception. He appeared in the first two games of the season as a tight end. On the ground, he netted 20 yards to lead all Lion rushers.
Armstrong led the Lion receivers with seven catches for 104 receiving yards.
Darius Williams recorded 10 tackles to lead the defense, followed by Walker and Michael Noble with six each.
The Lions will be back at home for their next game at 6 p.m. Saturday against 0-2 North American of Stafford, Texas. North American has lost its two games 60-0 to Texas A&M-Kingsville and 76-3 to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
