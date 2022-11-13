THIBODAUX, La. — Despite allowing just 12 points, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team fell 12-10 on a chilly Saturday afternoon to the Nicholls State Colonels at John L. Guidry Stadium.
The Colonels did not allow a point in the final three quarters, while the Lion defense allowed just 10 points. Nicholls State scored the go-ahead points on a safety.
A&M-Commerce fell to 5-5 on the season and concluded its first Southland Conference season with a record of 3-3. The Lions will finish fifth in the eight-team conference standings. Nicholls is 3-7 overall, with all three wins in conference play.
The Lions will close out the 2022 season at home at 2 p.m. Saturday for a non-conference game against Tennessee State.
The Lions took the lead with 7:58 left in the game on a 32-yard field goal by Emmanuel Adagbon (Mesquite Horn).
Following a fourth down stop at the Nicholls' 47-yard line, the Lions added on to the lead with a nine-play, 47-yard touchdown drive. Reggie Branch (Houston Crosby) ran it in from five yards for his third rushing touchdown of the season.
The Colonels scored their first points with 6:34 left in the second quarter on a 32-yard field goal by Gavin Lasseigne. Those were the only points by either team in the second quarter.
Lasseigne missed another field goal attempt from 46 yards.
Daryion Taylor (Humble Atascocita) stalled a Nicholls scoring opportunity with an interception in the first half. The Lions were outgained, 161-104, in total yardage in the first half.
The Lions got the ball first in the second half, but the drive was stalled with an interception by Chase Brown. Nicholls capitalized on the Lion miscue with a 25-yard touchdown pass by Kohen Granier to Al'Dontre Davis to tie the game at 10.
Neither side could break the tie in the rest of the third quarter. Nicholls took the lead with 8:31 left in the game when defender Eli Ennis sacked Lion quarterback by Jaiave Magalei (Tacoma, Washington) in the back of the end zone for a safety.
Following the punt, the Lions' D'Ante Smith (Richardson Berkner) picked up his fourth interception in the last three games to give the Lions the ball at their own 42-yard line. A&M-Commerce drove into Nicholls territory and had a chance to take the lead with a 47-yard field goal try. Adagbon's kick was directly into the wind and fell about five yards short of the goal post.
The Colonels gave the ball back to the Lions at their 16-yard line with 52 seconds left in the game. The Lions drove all the way down to the Colonel 38-yard line and took a shot to the end zone on the final play of the drive, but it was incomplete.
Magalei went 17-of-28 passing for 117 yards and one interception. Zadock Dinkelmann (Somerset) had four completions in 10 tries for 62 yards. Branch had 52 receiving yards to go along with his 47 rushing yards.
Andrew Armstrong (Dallas Bishop Dunne) and Keith Miller (The Colony) had five receptions for 38 yards each.
Jullien Gums rushed for 124 yards on 21 carries for Nicholls.
Defensively, Taylor had 14 tackles, including tackles for loss and an interception. Darius Williams (Arlington Heights) recorded 10 tackles and a tackle for loss. Dee Walker (Moultrie, Georgia) had nine tackles.
Mitchell McGarry (Gregory-Portland) had eight punts, totaling 261 yards for an average of 32.6 yards.
