Through the All-Star break, Royse City left-hander Taylor Hearn ranks among the strikeout leaders on the Texas Rangers’ pitching staff.
Hearn, whose fastball has been clocked in the upper 90s, has struck out 62 batters in 67 innings to rank fourth on the team behind Jon Gray (100 in 89 2/3), Martin Perez (95 in 111) and Dane Dunning (84 in 95 2/3).
Hearn owns a 4-6 season record and a 5.78 earned run average. He’s allowed 80 hits and 32 walks. Opposing hitters are batting .292 against him.
Hearn was in the starting rotation and started the Rangers’ first home game as his sister Robyn covered the event for a television station.
He struggled in some starts and was moved to the role of relief pitcher. He then was optioned on June 25 to the Rangers’ Triple-A minor league team at Round Rock. He started two games at Round Rock, giving up six hits and five earned runs in 10 innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out 16.
Hearn has returned to the Rangers’ staff and in his last outing on July 15 allowed five hits and two earned runs in four innings pitched against the Mariners. He struck out seven and walked two.
He pitched in high school for the Royse City Bulldogs and in college at San Jacinto College and Oklahoma Baptist before the Washington Nationals drafted Hearn in the fifth round in 2015.
He was first traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates and then to the Rangers in 2018.
