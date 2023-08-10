ROYSE CITY — Numbers certainly aren’t a problem for the Royse City football teams these days.
The Bulldogs signed up 314 prospective players initially for football and the coaching staff is currently working with about 250. There are 103 freshman football players, enough for two teams; 87 junior varsity players, also enough for two teams; plus 60 players on the varsity roster.
“This is the largest group we’ve had,” said Royse City’s head football coach David Petroff.
The Bulldogs have been practicing since July 31 in preparation for the 2023 season.
“The offseason was great,” said Petroff. “The summer work was consistent as always. We’re way ahead of schedule, even from last year.”
The Bulldogs weren’t a bit intimidated in their move up from Class 5A to 6A last year.
“Going into 6A, myself and my coaching staff, we know who we are,” said Petroff. “We’re not going to back down from it.”
Royse City’s entire athletic program didn’t back down as the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs competed well in their new District 10-6A against Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Forney and Tyler Legacy.
“Us and Rockwall are the only two programs that made the playoffs in every sport, boys and girls,” said Petroff. “We were well represented across the board.”
The Bulldogs went 4-2 in district play in football last season, finishing third in 10-6A behind 6-0 Rockwall and 5-1 Mesquite Horn. Royse City also won a bi-district playoff game, whipping Naaman Forest of Garland 45-14 to finish with a 7-5 season record.
Eight talented players off that team graduated and are headed to college football programs including Jonah Roberson (Stephen F. Austin), Sam Mitchum (Harding), Caleb Robb (Hardin-Simmons), Keiran Phounsavath (Mary Hardin-Baylor), Tatum Woods (Missouri Western), Erik Spring (Evangel Christian), Kenneth Spring (Evangel Christian) and Justin Scott (Evangel Christian).
Kenneth Spring threw for 2,083 yards and 18 touchdowns last season and ran for 853 and seven scores. Mitchum rushed for 1,625 yards and 20 TDs. Roberson caught 42 passes for 729 yards and seven TDs and was a dangerous kick returner.
Roberson was also a state medalist in the 400-meter dash.
“We lost speed from kids graduating but we have kids growing up with speed,” said Petroff.
Three of the Bulldogs’ top receivers return off last year’s team, including Nicholas Weaver (23-284, 3 TDs), Ja’Cori Williams (20-430, 4 TDs) and Aidan Walker (19-277). Walker also recorded 12 tackles on defense.
Also back to lead the offensive line are Ruben Logan (6-3, 290), Cason Bass (6-2, 300) and Harrison Hays (6-3, 314).
Linebacker Caleb Watkins is back to spark the defense. He racked up 78 tackles last season, including five for losses and recovered a fumble.
Linebacker Carter Hadnot was in on 60 tackles, causing two fumbles.
Defensive backs Jeremiah Byers and Evan Harris racked up 69 and 31 tackles last season and Harris intercepted a pass.
Other Bulldogs to watch including defensive end Hudson Hays, running back Tyreke Cockroft, tight end Hayden Herndon, linebacker Gabe Duncan, linebacker Ty Willis and cornerback Cordarian Powell.
Petroff said the Bulldogs are excited about the upcoming season “and we’re ready to go.”
The Bulldogs are to scrimmage two state-ranked Class 4A teams in the preseason. They are to scrimmage at No. 6 Celina on Thursday, starting at 5 p.m. with the junior varsity followed by the varsity at around 7:30 and then they’ll play host to No. 23 Dallas Carter on Aug. 17. Carter is coached by Spencer Gilbert, who grew up in Greenville.
