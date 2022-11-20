WACO — The Royse City Bulldogs' first football season in Class 6A was absolutely amazing.
Not only did they knock off some very reputable teams, but they also won the bi-district championship and traveled to Waco ISD Stadium on Friday night to take on the 10-1 Killeen Harker Heights Knights. Even though the road through the playoffs ended in Waco with a 38-17 defeat, the accolades will continue for the Bulldog football squad.
Royse City just could not slow down Houston commit Re'Shaun Sanford. The sensational tailback for the Knights added to his 2,000-yard rushing season with nearly 260 yards rushing and almost 50 yards receiving. Sanford added a four-touchdown performance.
But the Bulldogs made sure they were no fluke and certainly were not a pushover in this perennial tough road to a state championship in Class 6A, Division II.
Bulldog kicker Mitchell Stokes added to his productive season with a 31-yard field goal and Royse City quarterback Kenneth Spring continued with a 1-yard touchdown run and Spring was responsible for the final Bulldog points as he fired a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jonah Roberson. Stokes completed all scoring for the 2022 season as he split the uprights to cap off his senior campaign.
Royse City finished its first season in Class 6A as an area finalist with a 7-5 season record.
Harker Heights will continue its playoff journey in the regional semifinals against Spring DeKaney, a 45-35 winner over Cy Falls.
