TYLER — Royse City powerlifters won two events and eight medals to claim the Region 3, Division 1 team title.
Greenville lifter Dillon Bobbitt was second in his weight class and will also advance to the state meet.
Shan Chimini of Rockwall-Heath is also advancing to state after winning his weight class.
Kevin Chavez and Caleb Robb of Royse City won their respective weight classes as the Bulldogs claimed the team championship with 29 points. Whitehouse was second with 25, followed by Longview (17), Forney (15), Nacogdoches (15) and Longview Pine Tree (14).
Chavez captured the 114-pound class by nearly 200 pounds with his total of 955. He squatted 380, benched 175 and deadlifted 400.
Robb of Royse City won the 198s (630-400-515-1545).
Rikkard Suglia from Royse City was second in the 123s (380-185-360-875) and will advance to state.
Damien Ash was fourth in the 114s (285-185-315-785) and will advance to state. Teammate Jared Ricker was fourth (300-170-280-750).
Teammate Justin Scott was third in the 220s (590-330-565-1485) and will advance to state.
Hayden Bohme of Royse City was fifth in the 165s (455-275-500-1230).
Dean Tyler was fifth in the 242s (555-390-450-1395).
The Royse City Lady Bulldogs also won the girls region team title.
Bobbitt was second in the 114-pound class (330-150-305-785).
Chimini won the 242-pound class (585-375-585-1545).
Khaleel Parker of Greenville was fourth in the 220s (545-360-545-1450) and James Goggans was fifth in the 132s (365-225-345-935).
The Texas High School Powerlifters Association state meet is scheduled for March 25-26 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.
Region 3, Division 1
Boys powerlifting meet
Tyler Legacy
Team standings — 1. Royse City 29, 2. Whitehouse 25, 3. Longview 17, 4. Forney 15, 5. Nacogdoches 15, 6. Longview Pine Tree 14, 7. Lufkin 12, 8. Dallas Bishop Lynch 11, 9. Highland Park 10, 10. Coppell 10, 11. Hallville 8, 12. Greenville 8, 13. Rockwall-Heath 7.
114-pound class
Squat bench deadlift total
1. Kevin Chavez, Royse City 380-175-400-955
2. Dillon Bobbitt, Greenville 330-150-305-785
3. Damian Ash, Royse City 285-185-315-785
4. Jared Ricker, Royse City 300-170-80-750
123-pound class
2. Rikkard Suglia, Royse City 380-185-360-925
132-pound class
5. James Goggans, Greenville 365-225-345-935
165-pound class
5. Hayden Bohme, Royse City 455-275-500-1230
198-pound class
1. Caleb Robb, Royse City 630-400-515-1545
220-pound class
3. Justin Scott, Royse City 590-330-565-1485
4. Khaleel Parker, Greenville 545-360-545-1450
242-pound class
1. Shan Chimini, Heath 585-375-585-1545
5. Tyler Dean, Royse City 555-390-450-1395
