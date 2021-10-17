ROYSE CITY — The Royse City Bulldogs stayed undefeated and in a tie for the District 8-5A-II football lead with a 55-13 pasting of North Forney on Friday.
The Bulldogs are now 7-0 for the season and 4-0 in district play. They’re tied with Ennis and Forney for first place.
North Forney, which beat the Bulldogs 43-14 last season, dropped to 1-5 and 0-4.
Royse City racked up 585 yards of total offense, including 433 yards rushing. Rushing leaders for the Bulldogs were Champ Petty-Dozier (14-156, 2 TDs), Kenneth Spring (10-87), Sam Mitchum (11-62, 1 TD), Caleb Watkins (3-33), Keithraun Smith (5-29, 1 TD), Jonah Roberson (1-19, 1 TD), Ja’Cori Williams (2-16, 1 TD), Aidan Walker (3-15) and Hayden Tanksley (2-12, 1 TD).
Spring, the Royse City quarterback, was 6-of-8 passing for 152 yards and one TD.
Roberson led the Bulldog receivers with two catches for 102 yards and Williams caught two for 23 yards.
Michael Phillips led North Forney with 102 yards rushing on 12 carries and quarterback Landon Heath was 7-of-16 passing for 63 yards.
