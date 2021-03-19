The Royse City Lady Bulldogs clinched a soccer playoff spot with a 2-0 victory over Greenville, spoiling the Lady Lions’ home finale on Tuesday night.
Greenville, which dropped to 2-11 in District 13-5A play, hung tough with the Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 5-4-4 in district play and 8-9-6 for the season.
“They gave good effort, all the way to end,” said Lady Lions coach Chuck Malmros. “It’s sad we couldn’t win for the seniors.”
The Lady Lions recognized their seven seniors and their families in pre-game ceremonies at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
Lion player Makayla James also sang a stirring rendition of the national anthem.
“It was a hard-fought game on both parts,” said Royse City coach Derek Greenawalt. “They (the Lady Lions) were up for it. It was senior night.”
Royse City was playing for a playoff spot.
“We had to win tonight and North Forney had to lose,” said Greenawalt.
North Forney lost 3-1 on Tuesday night to Forney.
Royse City scored both its goals in the first half. Jasmin Ventura booted in a shot from about 25 yards with 21:01 left in the first half on a free kick that followed a Greenville foul.
Jennie Nwakibu scored a second goal for Royse City with 15:52 left in the first half on a shot from 15 yards that was assisted by Belen Beltran.
Greenville couldn’t convert on several scoring opportunities, including shots on goal by Caroline Bowers and Mariah Rios.
Lady Lions goalkeeper Sistinas Stretch also saved some Royse City shots.
The Lady Lions, who are now 7-13-2 for the season, will close out their season on Friday at North Forney after missing out on a playoff berth.
“We had a tough year last year,” said Malmros. “We had to learn how to win, compete and not being afraid of the other team. We’re getting there.”
Royse City will close out the district schedule on Friday at Forney. The Lady Bulldogs are hoping to get everybody healthy by playoff time.
“We haven’t had a full roster all season,” said Greenawalt, who noted that Royse City had three starters out for Tuesday’s game due to injuries.
Royse City won the junior varsity match, 5-0.
The Greenville Lions picked up their first 13-5A win on Tuesday at Royse City, blanking the Bulldogs 1-0 on a goal by Miguel Ramos assisted by Jonathan Jaimes. Goalkeeper Greg Just earned the shutout.
“They played a great game,” said Lions coach Chris James. “They battled a good Royse City team. We got a goal early in the first half and It’s tough to hold a lead for that long. Greg made some amazing saves, especially late in the game to help us close it out.”
The Lions are now 1-10-2 in district play. They are scheduled to close out the season and district play at home on Friday against North Forney.
Royse City dropped to 3-8-2 in district play and is scheduled to conclude its season at home on Friday against Forney.
---
