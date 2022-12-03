ROYSE CITY — The host Royse City teams won on Thursday while the Greenville Lions and Lady Lions dropped a couple of games at the Craig Bowers Memorial Basketball Tournament.
The Royse City Lady Bulldogs won their first two games, 54-26 over Greenville and 59-41 over Terrell.
The Royse City Bulldogs took their opener 46-27 over Terrell. Kayla Sargent led Royse City to victory with 15 points, Alexia Lohman scored 11, Destiny Alexander scored 8 and Kayla Kimbrough scored 7. Charravia Smith led Terrell with 19 points.
Abby Arnwine scored a game-high 14 points for Royse City against Greenville, Sargent scored 12, Kimbrough added 9 and Alexander scored 8.
Caroline Bowers scored 8 for Greenville and Kierra Baysinger and Kynna Rhoden both scored 6.
The Greenville Lady Lions dropped their second game in the tournament, 51-33 to Mount Pleasant. Kierra Baysinger led the Lady Lions with 7 points, while Aaniyah Venters and Kacie Venters both added 5 points.
The Lady Lions trailed Mount Pleasant early at 13-4 but rallied to within a point in the second quarter before the Lady Tigers pulled away with a strong second half.
“I think we have spurts we’re playing super,” said Lady Lions coach Shannon Howard. “We just need to build on those spurts.”
A late rally fell short for the Greenville Lions in a 60-58 loss to Tyler. The Lions battled back from a 50-35 disadvantage.
“I’m proud of the way they fought back,” said Greenville coach Chris Williams. “I see improvement every game. We’re beating ourselves. We missed 11 free throws and lost by two. I’m happy with the fight that we have. I love this group.”
Anthony Johnson led the Lions against Tyler with 14 points. Damon Jones fired in 12 points. Xak Wylie and Kayden Edwards both pumped in 10 points. Wylie threw down two dunks.
Greenville bounced back to whip Terrell 80-43 in the Lions’ second game of the tournament.
Other Thursday scores included Mount Pleasant girls 47, Wylie 40; Tyler Legacy girls 42, Plano Prestonwood 38; Dallas Thunder girls 58, Prestonwood 40; Tyler Legacy girls 54, Richardson 33; Dallas Christian girls 53, Dallas Thunder 45.
The tournament wraps up on Saturday. It is named for the late Craig Bowers, a former Greenville Lions athletic and coach and assistant principal at Royse City High School. He died in a skiing accident in 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.