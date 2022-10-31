ROYSE CITY — The Royse City Bulldogs and the Rockwall-Heath Hawks teams battled for playoff implications and seeding possibilities in a District 10-6A football contest on Friday night.
It was Royse City, however, that literally weathered the storm and came out on top 31-28 when kicker Cooper Crawford nailed a 37-yard field goal in overtime after the Bulldogs tied the game up at 28-28 deep in the fourth quarter.
Heath pounded the running lanes behind tailback Brittan Snider, as he gained a team-high 145 yards.
Royse City senior tailback Sam Mitchum struck the first blow on the game's first play from scrimmage, racing down the sidelines for 75 yards and immediately the Bulldogs took a 6-0 lead after a failed point after. Mitchum led all rushers with 157 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Mitchum surpassed the 1,400-yard rushing mark with at least two more games to be played by the Senior speedster.
Both teams traded touchdowns, waited out a lightning delay for over an hour and then resumed play to continue with the slugfest.
With the Bulldog victory, Royse City gains the top seed in District 10-6A, Division 2.
Royse City, now 6-3 for the season and 4-1 in district play, will complete its regular season at Mesquite Horn next Friday and await the ever-changing playoff scenarios in District 9-6A which will determine the Bulldogs' opponent in the bi-district championship at Royse City ISD Stadium in two weeks.
Rockwall-Heath dropped to 5-4 for the season and 2-3 in district play.
