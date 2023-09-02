ROYSE CITY — Royse City rushed for 475 yards and four touchdowns on the way to a 49-35 home football win over The Colony on Friday.
Tyreke Cockroft led the Bulldogs with 262 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries.
Brennan Anderson ran for 93 yards and a touchdown on five carries, including a long run of 72 yards.
Quarterback Jace Oliver also ran for 87 yards and two TDs on eight carries and was 10-of-13 passing for 94 yards and a TD.
Ja'Cori Williams led the Royse City receivers with five catches for 67 yards and a TD. Hayden Herndon also caught two passes for 14 yards.
Jeremiah Byars returned a Cougar fumble 53 yards for a Royse City touchdown and intercepted a pass.
Kenyi Abrama also picked off two passes for the Bulldogs, while Cordarian Powell and Mikolas Bolton also intercepted passes. Diesel Tijerina also recovered a fumble for the Bulldog defense.
Carson Cox of The Colony was 10-of-25 passing for 160 yards and a TD.
Kendrick McClodden rushed for 104 yards and a TD on 13 carries for the Cougars, who dropped to 0-2 for the season.
Royse City is now 2-0 including a 40-20 win last week over Grand Prairie.
