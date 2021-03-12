Scoring runs hasn’t been a problem for the 11-1 Royse City Lady Bulldogs so far during the 2021 softball season.
The Lady Bulldogs, who opened District 13-5A play with a 14-4 win over North Forney on Wednesday, blanked the Greenville Lady Lions 15-0 the following night at Monty Stratton Field in Greenville.
The game ended after four innings due to the 15-run rule after Royse City scored 11 runs in the fourth.
“We’ve been fortunate,” said Royse City Lee Kuyrkendall. “We’ve scored a lot of runs in all but a couple of games.”
Greenville pitcher Christa Carroll shut out Royse City in the first inning before giving up four runs in the second inning,
“It did take us a while to get going offensively,” said Kuyrkendall.
Royse City scored four runs in the second off singles by Haley Gardella and Emma Moore, a couple of errors, a sacrifice fly by Cassidi Mullen and a triple by Natalie Wolfe.
The Lady Bulldogs scored the 11 runs in the fourth with two singles by Wolfe, two-run doubles by Gardella and Preslielyn Barraza, plus two fielding errors, four walks and two hit batters.
Royse City pitchers Brooke Johnson and Kaylee Schmitz combined on a one-hitter. Johnson allowed only a single by Shayla Heath in the second and one walk while striking out eight in three innings. Schmitz pitched a scoreless fourth, striking out one batter.
“We’ve been trying to keep up on defense,” said Lady Lions coach Caitlyn Fowler, whose team opened district play with an 18-3 loss to Crandall. “We can hit with any of them. We’ve got to produce runs.”
Wolfe went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Bulldogs, who finished with nine hits.
The two teams are scheduled to resume district play on Tuesday with Royse City at home versus Crandall and the Lady Lions playing at Mesquite Poteet.
District 13-5A softball
Royse City 040 (11) —15 9 2
Greenville 000 0 —0 1 4
WP: Brooke Johnson, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 BB, 8 Ks in 3 IP; relieved by Kaylee Schmitz, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 BBs, 1 K in 1 IP.
LP: Christa Carroll, 9 hits, 15 runs, 8 ERs, 5 BBs, O Ks.
Leading hitters
RC: Natalie Wolfe 4-4, 3B, 3 runs; Brooke Johnson 1-2, 2B; Haley Gardella 2-3, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Emma Moore 1-3, Preslielyn Barraza 1-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs.
G: Shayla Heath 1-2.
Records: RC 11-1, 2-0; G 3-7, 0-2.
Next games: Crandall at Royse City, Tuesday; Greenville at Mesquite Poteet, Tuesday.
